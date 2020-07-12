Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill car charging car wash area cc payments clubhouse e-payments fire pit game room key fob access lobby online portal playground pool table smoke-free community trash valet yoga

Reinvent your lifestyle at this brand-new apartment community featuring luxury apartment homes with resort-style amenities. This modern community is conveniently located in the soft surroundings of Sumner County Tennessee, in the City of Gallatin, at the intersection of TN-386 and GreenLea Boulevard. We offer a wide variety of one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes planned with your lifestyle in mind. Extraordinary features and excellent location make The Edison at Peytona an incomparable place to call home. Welcome Home! Indulge in a host of thoughtfully designed amenities including our resort inspired pool with its poolside fire pits, living room seating, veranda kitchen/dining and double-sided fireplace. The Edison at Peytona also offers two pet friendly dog parks, a Fitness on Demand studio, a 24-hour gym and cardio center, an elegant social room with a tournament size billiards table, a coffee caf, playground, detached garages, carports and more. With so much to offer at The Edison, you'll never feel the need to leave. We know you deserve the very best in apartment living, and this amazing new community was invented to insure you dont just lease, you live carefree.