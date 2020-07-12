All apartments in Sumner County
Find more places like Edison at Peytona.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sumner County, TN
/
Edison at Peytona
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Edison at Peytona

Open Now until 6pm
1137 Greenlea Blvd ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1137 Greenlea Blvd, Sumner County, TN 37066

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit L-31 · Avail. Oct 13

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit L-13 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 729 sqft

Unit K-13 · Avail. Oct 22

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 729 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit C-34 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1003 sqft

Unit C-32 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1003 sqft

Unit J-26 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,320

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit G-28 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,630

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1285 sqft

Unit G-22 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,630

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1285 sqft

Unit G-32 · Avail. Sep 29

$1,640

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1285 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Edison at Peytona.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
car charging
car wash area
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
fire pit
game room
key fob access
lobby
online portal
playground
pool table
smoke-free community
trash valet
yoga
Reinvent your lifestyle at this brand-new apartment community featuring luxury apartment homes with resort-style amenities. This modern community is conveniently located in the soft surroundings of Sumner County Tennessee, in the City of Gallatin, at the intersection of TN-386 and GreenLea Boulevard. We offer a wide variety of one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes planned with your lifestyle in mind. Extraordinary features and excellent location make The Edison at Peytona an incomparable place to call home. Welcome Home! Indulge in a host of thoughtfully designed amenities including our resort inspired pool with its poolside fire pits, living room seating, veranda kitchen/dining and double-sided fireplace. The Edison at Peytona also offers two pet friendly dog parks, a Fitness on Demand studio, a 24-hour gym and cardio center, an elegant social room with a tournament size billiards table, a coffee caf, playground, detached garages, carports and more. With so much to offer at The Edison, you'll never feel the need to leave. We know you deserve the very best in apartment living, and this amazing new community was invented to insure you dont just lease, you live carefree.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.1x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per adult applicant
Deposit: $200 up to one months rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed and weight restrictions
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $20
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $20
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Edison at Peytona have any available units?
Edison at Peytona has 19 units available starting at $1,020 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Edison at Peytona have?
Some of Edison at Peytona's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Edison at Peytona currently offering any rent specials?
Edison at Peytona is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Edison at Peytona pet-friendly?
Yes, Edison at Peytona is pet friendly.
Does Edison at Peytona offer parking?
Yes, Edison at Peytona offers parking.
Does Edison at Peytona have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Edison at Peytona offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Edison at Peytona have a pool?
Yes, Edison at Peytona has a pool.
Does Edison at Peytona have accessible units?
Yes, Edison at Peytona has accessible units.
Does Edison at Peytona have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Edison at Peytona has units with dishwashers.
Does Edison at Peytona have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Edison at Peytona has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Edison at Peytona?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Carrington
549 E Main St
Hendersonville, TN 37075
The Hamilton
100 Windsor Park Ln
Hendersonville, TN 37075
Foxland Crossing
1391 Foxland Blvd
Gallatin, TN 37066
The Point at Waterford Crossing
100 Spade Leaf Blvd
Hendersonville, TN 37075
Marina Pointe
1 Carrington Rd
Hendersonville, TN 37075
Stoneridge Farms at the Hunt Club
2325 Nashville Pike
Gallatin, TN 37066
Ventana at the Lake
121 Hazelwood Dr
Hendersonville, TN 37075
Waterview Apartments
1300 Waterview Circle
Hendersonville, TN 37075

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KY
Columbia, TNBrentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNCookeville, TNMount Juliet, TNLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TN
Hopkinsville, KYDickson, TNWhite House, TNAshland City, TNNolensville, TNFairview, TNThompson's Station, TNOak Grove, KY

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeAustin Peay State University
Belmont UniversityCumberland University
Lipscomb University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity