Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

430 Bryce Canyon Way

Location

430 Bryce Canyon Way, Sumner County, TN 37066

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1300 · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
** PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS **

With the Dream America program, you can lease to own this homes like this in Nashville and Memphis metro. Once qualified, pick any home available for sale in your community listed for sale from $150,000 - $400,000. Dream America will buy the house and rent it to you until you qualify for a mortgage. And best of all, 10% of your rent paid is credited towards your purchase.

This spacious 3 BR, 2 B, 1-story home has fantastic upgrades including energy efficient appliances, granite countertops, gorgeous wood cabinetry and attached 2-car garage.

Register now and we will email you full Dream America program details: https://www.dreamamerica.com/contact_us

(RLNE5414647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 Bryce Canyon Way have any available units?
430 Bryce Canyon Way has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 430 Bryce Canyon Way have?
Some of 430 Bryce Canyon Way's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 Bryce Canyon Way currently offering any rent specials?
430 Bryce Canyon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 Bryce Canyon Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 430 Bryce Canyon Way is pet friendly.
Does 430 Bryce Canyon Way offer parking?
Yes, 430 Bryce Canyon Way offers parking.
Does 430 Bryce Canyon Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 430 Bryce Canyon Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 Bryce Canyon Way have a pool?
No, 430 Bryce Canyon Way does not have a pool.
Does 430 Bryce Canyon Way have accessible units?
No, 430 Bryce Canyon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 430 Bryce Canyon Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 430 Bryce Canyon Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 430 Bryce Canyon Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 430 Bryce Canyon Way has units with air conditioning.
