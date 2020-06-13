71 Apartments for rent in Spring Hill, TN with balcony
"I came to you with a half-open heart /Dreams upon my back /Illusions of the brand new start /Nashville." (-- Indigo Girls, "Nashville")
Many people have made that brand-new start, pursuing their dreams in Nashville, Tennessee. Those dreams can come true in the suburb of Spring Hill, just over 30 miles away. Calm and peace reigned here for over a century, while this little community held on to its roots as a sleepy little farm town. Then it was awakened! The Saturn car company built a plant there in the 1990s, and the city started to increase in size as Nashville attracted more visitors and employees. Today, Spring Hill is a slow-paced friendly town close enough to be near big-city Nashville for work and spotting country music stars, while remaining peaceful enough to feel like you're in the country. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Spring Hill renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.