Apartment List
/
TN
/
spring hill
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:32 AM

71 Apartments for rent in Spring Hill, TN with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
31 Units Available
Commonwealth at 31
2880 Commonwealth Dr, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,070
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1320 sqft
Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located within steps of the Longview Recreation Center and a short drive from several shopping locations.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
8 Units Available
Worthington Glen
1000 Worthington Lane, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$960
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just off I-65 near Spring Hill Academy. Residents enjoy a resort-style pool, well-equipped game room and BBQ/grilling facilities. Package service and car wash area.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Villages at Springhill
200 Kedron Pkwy, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,039
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1176 sqft
Close to Spring Hill Elementary School and Town Center Parkway. Community has a pool with sun terrace, a tennis court, volleyball and a sauna. Homes feature a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances and balcony/patio.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
13 Units Available
Walden Creek Apartments
1000 Walden Creek Trce, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$930
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1366 sqft
Welcome home to luxury living at Walden Creek Apartments in Spring Hill. Each 1, 2, and 3 bedroom suite features well-proportioned rooms perfect for entertaining guests, large walk-in closets and an in-suite washer and dryer for your convenience.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
30 Units Available
Revere at Spring Hill
1000 Revere Place, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,010
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1560 sqft
Discover a whole new level of luxury living at Revere at Spring Hill Apartments. We are excited to offer the best in upscale resort style amenities and current, must have apartment features.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:52am
$
Contact for Availability
Grand Reserve at Spring Hill
3085 Commonwealth Drive, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
1253 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
1581 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,402
1581 sqft
A life of comfort awaits you at The Grand Reserve at Spring Hill. Our beautiful community is situated in the heart of Spring Hill, Tennessee.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4028 Deer Run Trce
4028 Deer Run Trace, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful newly built town-home Town home located in a walk-able, traditional neighborhood development with residential choices for all ages. Shopping, entertainment and culinary delights are all minutes away.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
4139 Miles Johnson Pkwy
4139 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3310 sqft
This amazing home has the master bedroom and second bedroom down! Corner lot! Extensive crown molding. hardwood and tile floors. Kitchen has an island, granite and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3002 New Port Valley
3002 New Port Valley Circle, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1203 sqft
Within Spring Hill City Limits. Williamson County Schools. Nice 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath townhouse with hardwood floors downstairs, tile baths. Large bedrooms w/cathedral ceilings. Open kitchen w/lots of cabinets, refrigerator, Patio w/privacy fence.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3488 Mahlon Moore Rd
3488 Mahlon Moore Road, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1693 sqft
Ranch style home has it all! Front Porch, Covered Back Porch, Large, Level Yard (1.2 acres), Nice Size Rooms, awesome kitchen with Lots of cabinets.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2264 Hayward Ln
2264 Hayward Lane, Spring Hill, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,070
2130 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1311 Cashmere Dr
1311 Chashmere Drive, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1120 sqft
Beautiful end unit that features a very open floor plan, hardwood flooring, one level living, deck off the back, master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, and arched entry details. Extra storage room under the home. Completely updated.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2271 Dewey Dr
2271 Dewey Drive, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1160 sqft
Great end unit in Spring Hill. Walk to the neighborhood pool, the Spring Hill Rec center, and more. Great location close to everything in Spring Hill. Large Kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Granite, and stainless appliances.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1720 Portview Ct
1720 Portview Court, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1630 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath cape cod style home *laminate hardwoods downstairs, cul-de-sac lot*all bedrooms upstairs*convenient location

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3303 Monoco Drive
3303 Monoco Drive, Spring Hill, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,999
2332 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,332 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2636 Danbury Circle
2636 Danbury Circle, Spring Hill, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,949
2000 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,000 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2951 Stewart Campbell Point
2951 Stewart Campbell Point, Spring Hill, TN
5 Bedrooms
$2,795
2997 sqft
5 bed / 4 bath home - This is a beautiful 5 bedroom and 4 bath home located in Cherry Grove neighborhood! The main living area has hardwood flooring and bedrooms all have carpet flooring.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
906 Cashmere Drive
906 Chashmere Drive, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1038 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhouse - 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse with hardwood floors downstairs. Spacious bedrooms, Open kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, all appliances remain including refrigerator, & back patio with privacy fence.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2001 Via Francesco Court
2001 Via Francesco Court, Spring Hill, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2920 sqft
2001 Via Francesco Court Available 07/01/20 4 Bed, 3 Bath, w/ 2 Car Garage and Fenced Yard - 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Car Garage.

1 of 28

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3340 Monoco Drive
3340 Monoco Drive, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
2208 sqft
New listing in Haynes Crossing, Spring Hill - Great neighborhood close to shopping, restaurants and interstate access! Beautiful 3 bedroom home at the end of a cul-de-sac with new carpet & paint! Spacious eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, and

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
926 Beverly Court
926 Beverly Road, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
2195 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,195 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 4

Last updated April 16 at 10:48am
1 Unit Available
3319 Haynes Dr
3319 Haynes Drive, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1408 sqft
For more information, contact Kellie Slaughter at (901) 550-2558. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/nashville/2136446 to view more pictures of this property. Great one level home , 3br/2ba open flloorplan, vaulted ceilings and fireplace in living room.
Results within 1 mile of Spring Hill
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Arden Village
2474 Palomar Circle C-1, Columbia, TN
1 Bedroom
$940
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1127 sqft
Elegant apartments have hardwood floors and private balconies. Ample storage space provided. The pet-friendly units allow cats and dogs. The nearby Nashville Highway makes commuting easy.
Results within 5 miles of Spring Hill
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated May 6 at 04:26pm
$
1 Unit Available
Vintage Tollgate
2112 Vintage Tollgate Dr, Thompson's Station, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,258
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Enjoy an on-site game room, coffee bar and cyber cafe. E-payments for your convenience. Easy access to the I-840 loop. Close to Forrest Crossing Golf Course.
City Guide for Spring Hill, TN

"I came to you with a half-open heart /Dreams upon my back /Illusions of the brand new start /Nashville." (-- Indigo Girls, "Nashville")

Many people have made that brand-new start, pursuing their dreams in Nashville, Tennessee. Those dreams can come true in the suburb of Spring Hill, just over 30 miles away. Calm and peace reigned here for over a century, while this little community held on to its roots as a sleepy little farm town. Then it was awakened! The Saturn car company built a plant there in the 1990s, and the city started to increase in size as Nashville attracted more visitors and employees. Today, Spring Hill is a slow-paced friendly town close enough to be near big-city Nashville for work and spotting country music stars, while remaining peaceful enough to feel like you're in the country. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Spring Hill, TN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Spring Hill renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Spring Hill 1 BedroomsSpring Hill 2 BedroomsSpring Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Hill 3 BedroomsSpring Hill Accessible Apartments
Spring Hill Apartments with BalconySpring Hill Apartments with GarageSpring Hill Apartments with GymSpring Hill Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSpring Hill Apartments with Parking
Spring Hill Apartments with PoolSpring Hill Apartments with Washer-DryerSpring Hill Dog Friendly ApartmentsSpring Hill Furnished ApartmentsSpring Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TNTullahoma, TN
Dickson, TNWhite House, TNAshland City, TNThompson's Station, TNNolensville, TNFairview, TNPulaski, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeAustin Peay State University
Belmont UniversityCumberland University
Lipscomb University