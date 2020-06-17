All apartments in Spring Hill
Spring Hill, TN
1730 Dorset Court
Last updated April 18 2020 at 5:52 PM

1730 Dorset Court

1730 Dorset Court · (615) 627-5957
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1730 Dorset Court, Spring Hill, TN 37174

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1730 Dorset Court have any available units?
1730 Dorset Court has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1730 Dorset Court currently offering any rent specials?
1730 Dorset Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1730 Dorset Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1730 Dorset Court is pet friendly.
Does 1730 Dorset Court offer parking?
No, 1730 Dorset Court does not offer parking.
Does 1730 Dorset Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1730 Dorset Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1730 Dorset Court have a pool?
No, 1730 Dorset Court does not have a pool.
Does 1730 Dorset Court have accessible units?
No, 1730 Dorset Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1730 Dorset Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1730 Dorset Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1730 Dorset Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1730 Dorset Court does not have units with air conditioning.
