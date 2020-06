Amenities

End unit townhouse featuring extensive real sand and finished hard wood floors on main, a cozy fireplace with built in shelving, eat in kitchen, and 2 master suites with high vaulted ceilings & walk in closets. Neigborhood community has a pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, and fenced in playground! Unit comes with all appliances + washer/dryer. Williamson County schools! No pets, no smoking please.