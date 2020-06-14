Apartment List
72 Apartments for rent in Smyrna, TN with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Smyrna renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
8 Units Available
Ashton Creek Farms
14531 Old Nashville Hwy, Smyrna, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,135
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1330 sqft
Conveniently located between Hwy 41 and I-24, just minutes from shopping and dining this beautiful and spacious location allows for quick access around Southeastern Nashville.
Results within 5 miles of Smyrna
$
40 Units Available
Springfield
3726 Manson Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1311 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units with plank flooring and designer lighting. Community features include a bark park, saltwater pool and outdoor fireplace. Close to Brown's Chapel Elementary School.
184 Units Available
Vantage at Murfreesboro
3833 Manson Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$975
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1150 sqft
Extraordinary apartment home living is coming soon to Murfreesboro, Tennessee! Vantage at Murfreesboro will be ideally located near Interstates 24 and 840, offering an easy commute to the best in dining, shopping, and entertainment venues.
19 Units Available
Discovery at Mountain View
5000 Mountain Springs Dr, Nashville, TN
Studio
$847
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$979
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1004 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-24 and Nashville International Airport. Unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community features parking, pool, coffee bar and dog park.
$
20 Units Available
Vintage at the Avenue
1349 Greshampark Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,108
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Homes with pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances, and quartz countertops in a pet-friendly community. A resort-inspired pool, a clubhouse, and a sprawling fitness center for residents. Seven minutes from Tennessee College of Applied Technology.
$
56 Units Available
Annandale Apartment Community
1307 Westlawn Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1413 sqft
Annandale Apartment Community sets the standard in luxury apartment living with massive open concept one, two and three bedrooms. Located in the coveted triple Blackman school district, we have year-round amenities for everyone
27 Units Available
Vintage Burkitt Station
13153 Old Hickory Boulevard, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,259
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1312 sqft
A beautiful community with ample interior updates, including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and tile bath floors. Near I-24 and the bike paths. On-site fitness center and pool.
5 Units Available
Summer Creek
2001 Madison Square Blvd, La Vergne, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1242 sqft
We put the “community” in apartment community. With three spacious floor plans, a 24-hour fitness center, optional online rent payment and more, Summer Creek was designed with our residents in mind.

1 Unit Available
107 Burkitt Commons Ave
107 Burkitt Commons Ave, Nolensville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2000 sqft
Beautiful home in Burkitt Commons - Property Id: 190167 Beautiful, new home in Burkitt Commons end unit with beautiful views. This family friendly 2,000 sq ft home with 3 bedrooms & 3.5 baths.

1 Unit Available
913 Beavercreek Way
913 Beaver Creek Way, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1257 sqft
Spacious townhouse almost NEW in Old Hickory Commons! - Open floor plan with laminate hardwood floors on entire main level. Stainless steel appliances including refrigerator plus granite counter tops in kitchen.

1 Unit Available
992 Quinn Ter
992 Quinn Ter, Williamson County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$4,950
4058 sqft
New 2020 Home In Excellent Location, A Must See!!! - Property Id: 284511 Beautiful modern style farm home. Located within a desired community in Nolensville, TN. Only minutes to all shopping and top rated Williamson County Schools.

1 Unit Available
511 Cedar Brook Lane
511 Cedarbrook Lane, Nolensville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2326 sqft
GREAT home, great location and desirable schools.. Hardwood floors main level. Kitchen opens to cozy den.. Large master on main level w/renovated bath. Over-sized deck (16x22) overlooks huge, fenced backyard. Cul-de-sac lot. No smoking.

1 Unit Available
3714 Iron Horse Ct
3714 Iron Horse Court, Murfreesboro, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1260 sqft
Remodeled Townhome in highly desirable area of Murfreesboro! Beautiful wood flooring in living areas, refinished cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & wine bar. Two full owner suites w/full baths & WICs.

1 Unit Available
434 Cedar Park Circle
434 Cedar Park Circle, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1247 sqft
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring, fireplace and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances, glass top stove and lots of cabinet

1 Unit Available
1540 Jeter Way
1540 Jeter Way, Rutherford County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1738 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath brick home with gorgeous wood floors and high ceilings. Home features an oversized living room, master suite, Large bonus room, and a Florida room.
Results within 10 miles of Smyrna
30 Units Available
Allegro on Bell
1500 Brentridge Drive, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$815
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
997 sqft
Apartment living is made easy, stylish, and comfortable at Allegro on Bell. Our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Antioch, TN, allow you to live out your days enjoying premier community amenities and convenient apartment features.
$
Nashboro Village
124 Units Available
Nashboro Village Apartments
115 Nashboro Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$903
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,267
1283 sqft
Luxurious community amenities include basketball court, pool, tennis, putting green, racquetball, sauna and more. Residents enjoy units with bathtub, fireplace, ice maker, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer hookup. Close to Highway-41.
$
9 Units Available
Abbington Heights
149 Hickory Hollow Terrace, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$922
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1046 sqft
Welcome to Abbington Heights Apartment, in beautiful Antioch, Tennessee. Our convenient location puts you exactly where you want to be in the Nashville area.
12 Units Available
Providence Trail
2500 Aventura Dr, Mount Juliet, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,240
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1271 sqft
Luxury garden-style apartments offer up to three bedrooms and loft-style. Amenities include resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center and fenced-in pet park. Apartments are located near I-40, Nashville International Airport and Argosy University.
$
15 Units Available
Century Autumn Wood
630 Saint Andrews Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,030
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1265 sqft
A beautiful, resort-like community with a spacious layout located near area schools, parks, and entertainment. Each apartment features updated appliances and private patios. Residents enjoy large pool and courtyard.
11 Units Available
Retreat at Lenox Village
8044 Bienville Dr, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,191
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1232 sqft
Assigned parking, spacious walk-in closets, 10-foot ceilings, in-unit washer and dryer. Community amenities feature temperature-controlled storage units, 24-hour fitness center and private media room. Located in Lenox Village.
22 Units Available
Whetstone Flats
1430 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,227
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1395 sqft
Modern move-in-ready homes with fireplaces, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry facilities. Recently renovated. Dog park, media room and bike storage. A short drive from downtown Nashville.
8 Units Available
Arbor Brook
350 Covenant Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,009
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,504
1265 sqft
Apartments feature maple cabinetry, walk-in closets and full-size washer and dryers. Community amenities include pool, expansive deck, pergola and fitness center. Located close to I-24, Stones River National Battlefield and Old Fort Golf Course.
62 Units Available
Chelsea Place
805 Bradyville Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$894
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$967
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,373
1345 sqft
Units include walk-in closets and pantries along with full-sized balconies/patios. Development is conveniently located to offer easy access to the nearby freeways. Community features include a tanning salon, high-speed internet and a dog park.
City Guide for Smyrna, TN

"Never got too much done but livin' sure was fun in Tennessee. / A homesick feeling possesses me. I won't be the same till I'm back there again. / I won't ever be at ease till I feel that southern breeze in Tennessee." (-Waylon Jennings, "Tennessee")

If dreams of becoming a big country star draw you to this small 'burb southeast of Nashville, you won't be disappointed by the country vibe here -- but your chances of running into Keith Urban at Kroger or Brad Paisley at The Coffee Beanery are slim to none. This is the place you move before you make it big. Later, you can chat with Keith about your humble beginnings, and how living in a simple family town kept you from becoming a diva. Most residents here don't make their money on Music Row, however, even though it's very much considered part of Metro Nashville -- you can get to a trendy Gulch eatery or Demonbreun Street bar in about 20 minutes. Equally popular with retirees and families, Smyrna began as a farming community. Sewart Air Force Base turned it into a military town in the 1940s-1960s, and when the base closed, the town began its several-decades transformation into a plant town with Square D and Nissan remaining major employers. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Smyrna, TN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Smyrna renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

