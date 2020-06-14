72 Apartments for rent in Smyrna, TN with hardwood floors
1 of 26
1 of 1
1 of 3
1 of 16
1 of 30
1 of 91
1 of 21
1 of 12
1 of 1
1 of 8
1 of 25
1 of 11
1 of 32
1 of 14
1 of 2
1 of 20
1 of 14
1 of 23
1 of 18
1 of 29
1 of 23
1 of 23
1 of 42
1 of 73
"Never got too much done but livin' sure was fun in Tennessee. / A homesick feeling possesses me. I won't be the same till I'm back there again. / I won't ever be at ease till I feel that southern breeze in Tennessee." (-Waylon Jennings, "Tennessee")
If dreams of becoming a big country star draw you to this small 'burb southeast of Nashville, you won't be disappointed by the country vibe here -- but your chances of running into Keith Urban at Kroger or Brad Paisley at The Coffee Beanery are slim to none. This is the place you move before you make it big. Later, you can chat with Keith about your humble beginnings, and how living in a simple family town kept you from becoming a diva. Most residents here don't make their money on Music Row, however, even though it's very much considered part of Metro Nashville -- you can get to a trendy Gulch eatery or Demonbreun Street bar in about 20 minutes. Equally popular with retirees and families, Smyrna began as a farming community. Sewart Air Force Base turned it into a military town in the 1940s-1960s, and when the base closed, the town began its several-decades transformation into a plant town with Square D and Nissan remaining major employers. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Smyrna renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.