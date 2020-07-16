All apartments in Shelby County
Find more places like 5966 Anchuca Cove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shelby County, TN
/
5966 Anchuca Cove
Last updated July 14 2019 at 10:16 AM

5966 Anchuca Cove

5966 Anchuca Cove · (888) 659-9596 ext. 683297
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5966 Anchuca Cove, Shelby County, TN 38053

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,045

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1808 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 15th and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,808 sf home is located in Memphis, TN. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, and dining area. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5966 Anchuca Cove have any available units?
5966 Anchuca Cove has a unit available for $1,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5966 Anchuca Cove have?
Some of 5966 Anchuca Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5966 Anchuca Cove currently offering any rent specials?
5966 Anchuca Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5966 Anchuca Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 5966 Anchuca Cove is pet friendly.
Does 5966 Anchuca Cove offer parking?
No, 5966 Anchuca Cove does not offer parking.
Does 5966 Anchuca Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5966 Anchuca Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5966 Anchuca Cove have a pool?
No, 5966 Anchuca Cove does not have a pool.
Does 5966 Anchuca Cove have accessible units?
No, 5966 Anchuca Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 5966 Anchuca Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 5966 Anchuca Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5966 Anchuca Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 5966 Anchuca Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5966 Anchuca Cove?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cedar Run Apartment Homes
5958 E Point Dr
Memphis, TN 38115
Arbors River Oaks
225 Arbor Commons Cir
Memphis, TN 38120
Cordova Creek
7965 Humphreys Hill Dr
Memphis, TN 38016
Miller Creek at Germantown
3769 Skipping Stone Trce
Memphis, TN 38125
Melrose Midtown
775 Melrose St
Memphis, TN 38104
Carrington at Schilling Farms
1020 Schilling Row Ave
Collierville, TN 38017
Crossings at Fox Meadows
2894 Putting Green Cv
Memphis, TN 38115
Mill Creek
4537 Mill Stream Dr
Memphis, TN 38116

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Memphis, TNJackson, TNGermantown, TNJonesboro, ARBartlett, TN
Collierville, TNOxford, MSOlive Branch, MSHorn Lake, MSArlington, TN
Brownsville, TNRipley, TNSouthaven, MSDyersburg, TNParagould, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityJackson State Community College
Lane College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity