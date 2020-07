Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities car wash area 24hr gym parking playground pool e-payments bbq/grill garage tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport cc payments online portal

Your New Life Awaits. Introducing an exciting new life- The Retreat at Germantown. Perfectly positioned in the center of it all, The Retreat at Germantown has something to offer everyone. Our 46-acre community consists of thoughtfully designed one, two and three bedroom apartment and townhomes that are situated in a park-like setting among six tranquil lakes and meticulously manicured grounds. Relax in one of our two refreshing swimming pools, have an invigorating workout in the award winning FIT Studio or challenge a friend to a game of tennis. Children can enjoy the well-equipped playground or splash in the kiddie pool. Our distinctive Germantown address offers convenient access to the highly acclaimed Wolf River Greenway and connects you with the exclusive shopping, dining and recreation Germantown is known for.