All apartments in Rutherford County
Find more places like 210 Windyhill Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rutherford County, TN
/
210 Windyhill Street
Last updated July 23 2020 at 9:29 AM

210 Windyhill Street

210 Windyhill St · (615) 900-4067
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

210 Windyhill St, Rutherford County, TN 37129

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 210 Windyhill Street · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1726 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Must See 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Cottage Style Home! - Wonderful Murfreesboro home with 3 BR upstairs! Great room downstairs features a fireplace with a cozy feel that opens up to the kitchen and dining area. The beautiful master bedroom has trey ceiling and decorative mantel, bathroom with double vanities, as well as a large walk-in closet with built-ins. All bedrooms feature walk-in closets. Plus: laundry room with nice washer/dryer - included!- located upstairs. The house includes additional features such as ceiling fans, iron spindled staircase, patio and large lot, and a 2 car attached garage! It's sparkling clean and move-in ready! Located in the Creeksbend neighborhood near Walter Hill.

Watch a video tour here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lY4I_FsC2Ak&feature=youtu.be

Available NOW! Call RPM Rental Solutions today for your personal showing at 615-900-4067!

Professionally managed by locally owned and operated RPM Rental Solutions, offering a tenant portal and easy online rent payments. View this home on our website at: https://www.rpmrentalsolutions.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: Income 3x the rent; no evictions; credit 600+, good previous landlord references. Application fee: $50 per resident of the home who is 18 and over. No smoking inside premises. Renters insurance with personal liability coverage is required. Pets (dogs and cats only, maximum of 2) will be considered with a $450 non-refundable pet fee and $25/mo pet rent.

Nearby schools: Wilson Elementary, Siegel Middle, & Siegel High (verify school zones)

(RLNE5932495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Windyhill Street have any available units?
210 Windyhill Street has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 210 Windyhill Street have?
Some of 210 Windyhill Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Windyhill Street currently offering any rent specials?
210 Windyhill Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Windyhill Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 Windyhill Street is pet friendly.
Does 210 Windyhill Street offer parking?
Yes, 210 Windyhill Street offers parking.
Does 210 Windyhill Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 210 Windyhill Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Windyhill Street have a pool?
No, 210 Windyhill Street does not have a pool.
Does 210 Windyhill Street have accessible units?
No, 210 Windyhill Street does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Windyhill Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 Windyhill Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Windyhill Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Windyhill Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 210 Windyhill Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Northfield Commons
2325 Willowbrook Dr
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Stoneridge Farms at Smyrna
400 Chaney Rd
Smyrna, TN 37167
City Edge Flats
2435 Willowbrook Dr
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Kingwood
118 E Kingwood Dr
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
The Slate at Ninety Six
1841 Lascassas Pike
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Alder Terrace
2426 E Main St
Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Davis Park
101 Davis Park Dr
Smyrna, TN 37167
Olympus Hillwood
210 Hillwood Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNColumbia, TNBrentwood, TN
Smyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNCookeville, TNLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TNDickson, TNShelbyville, TNTullahoma, TN
Nolensville, TNManchester, TNThompson's Station, TNAshland City, TNWhite House, TNFairview, TNSpringfield, TNPulaski, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeAustin Peay State University
Belmont UniversityCumberland University
Lipscomb University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity