210 Windyhill Street

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Must See 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Cottage Style Home! - Wonderful Murfreesboro home with 3 BR upstairs! Great room downstairs features a fireplace with a cozy feel that opens up to the kitchen and dining area. The beautiful master bedroom has trey ceiling and decorative mantel, bathroom with double vanities, as well as a large walk-in closet with built-ins. All bedrooms feature walk-in closets. Plus: laundry room with nice washer/dryer - included!- located upstairs. The house includes additional features such as ceiling fans, iron spindled staircase, patio and large lot, and a 2 car attached garage! It's sparkling clean and move-in ready! Located in the Creeksbend neighborhood near Walter Hill.



Watch a video tour here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lY4I_FsC2Ak&feature=youtu.be



Available NOW! Call RPM Rental Solutions today for your personal showing at 615-900-4067!



Professionally managed by locally owned and operated RPM Rental Solutions, offering a tenant portal and easy online rent payments. View this home on our website at: https://www.rpmrentalsolutions.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: Income 3x the rent; no evictions; credit 600+, good previous landlord references. Application fee: $50 per resident of the home who is 18 and over. No smoking inside premises. Renters insurance with personal liability coverage is required. Pets (dogs and cats only, maximum of 2) will be considered with a $450 non-refundable pet fee and $25/mo pet rent.



Nearby schools: Wilson Elementary, Siegel Middle, & Siegel High (verify school zones)



(RLNE5932495)