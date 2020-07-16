All apartments in Rutherford County
Rutherford County, TN
1035 Auldridge Dr
Last updated July 11 2020 at 9:40 PM

1035 Auldridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1035 Auldridge Drive, Rutherford County, TN 37037

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Totally renovated! This brick home features ALL NEW luxury plank flooring, carpet/pad, paint, trim, light fixtures, ceiling fans, toilets, zoned HVAC, water heater, faux wood blinds, door knobs/hardware, and LED recessed lights. Covered porch in rear looks out into large fenced yard. Large bonus room upstairs includes it's own thermostat. No pets allowed. Kitchen and bath pics coming soon (cabinetry is being professionally painted a beautiful shade of white). Text 615-427-8354 with questions

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1035 Auldridge Dr have any available units?
1035 Auldridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rutherford County, TN.
What amenities does 1035 Auldridge Dr have?
Some of 1035 Auldridge Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1035 Auldridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1035 Auldridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1035 Auldridge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1035 Auldridge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rutherford County.
Does 1035 Auldridge Dr offer parking?
No, 1035 Auldridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1035 Auldridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1035 Auldridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1035 Auldridge Dr have a pool?
No, 1035 Auldridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1035 Auldridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 1035 Auldridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1035 Auldridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1035 Auldridge Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1035 Auldridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1035 Auldridge Dr has units with air conditioning.
