74 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Murfreesboro, TN

Finding an apartment in Murfreesboro that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
5 Units Available
Westbury Farms Apartments
2620 New Salem Hwy, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$940
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Westbury Farms Apartments where you'll enjoy an amenity rich community with plenty to do. Our spacious apartments featuring in-suite washer/dryer, ample closet space, and full kitchens are perfect for any lifestyle.
Last updated June 13 at 07:03pm
184 Units Available
Vantage at Murfreesboro
3833 Manson Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$975
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1150 sqft
Extraordinary apartment home living is coming soon to Murfreesboro, Tennessee! Vantage at Murfreesboro will be ideally located near Interstates 24 and 840, offering an easy commute to the best in dining, shopping, and entertainment venues.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
16 Units Available
Richland Falls
526 Dill Ln, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,071
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes to Middle Tennessee State University. Garden-style apartments featuring private entries, gourmet kitchens, separate dining rooms, and double French doors leading to private patios or balconies. Select apartments boast sunrooms and private garages.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
34 Units Available
The Banks at West Fork
1405 Riverwatch Court, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,125
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1412 sqft
Close to Stones River Mall, these homes feature designer lighting, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Residents can enjoy a resort-inspired pool and a well-equipped fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
8 Units Available
Arbor Brook
350 Covenant Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,009
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,142
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,504
1265 sqft
Apartments feature maple cabinetry, walk-in closets and full-size washer and dryers. Community amenities include pool, expansive deck, pergola and fitness center. Located close to I-24, Stones River National Battlefield and Old Fort Golf Course.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15pm
$
15 Units Available
Cason Estates
1650 Cason Ln, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$945
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
1550 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Our Community features unique one, two and three bedroom layouts. Some of our homes have eat-in kitchens, fireplaces and built in desks.
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
41 Units Available
Springfield
3726 Manson Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1311 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units with plank flooring and designer lighting. Community features include a bark park, saltwater pool and outdoor fireplace. Close to Brown's Chapel Elementary School.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
20 Units Available
Vintage at the Avenue
1349 Greshampark Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,108
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Homes with pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances, and quartz countertops in a pet-friendly community. A resort-inspired pool, a clubhouse, and a sprawling fitness center for residents. Seven minutes from Tennessee College of Applied Technology.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
20 Units Available
Vintage Blackman
533 Agripark Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1410 sqft
Situated in charming Murfreesboro. Apartments feature entries with built-in mudrooms, island kitchens with stainless steel appliances, bedrooms with oversized closets and private sunrooms or balconies. Property offers leisure amenities for all ages.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
The Paddock Club Murfreesboro
150 W Thompson Ln, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$918
1039 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1438 sqft
A tennis court, fitness center, pool, sundeck and spa offer luxury to this community's residents. Apartments have patios or balconies along with wood-burning fireplaces. Shopping and dining along Memorial Boulevard are just seconds away.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
15 Units Available
Century Autumn Wood
630 Saint Andrews Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,030
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1265 sqft
A beautiful, resort-like community with a spacious layout located near area schools, parks, and entertainment. Each apartment features updated appliances and private patios. Residents enjoy large pool and courtyard.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
62 Units Available
Chelsea Place
805 Bradyville Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$894
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$967
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,373
1345 sqft
Units include walk-in closets and pantries along with full-sized balconies/patios. Development is conveniently located to offer easy access to the nearby freeways. Community features include a tanning salon, high-speed internet and a dog park.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
42 Units Available
Ashwood Cove
1211 Hazelwood St, Murfreesboro, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$818
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1048 sqft
Ashwood Cove in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, offers charming, updated modern apartments in a park-like setting. Apartments feature modern countertops, flooring and balconies. A resort pool on the grounds is waiting for you to come for a swim.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
12 Units Available
Alder Terrace
2426 E Main St, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$830
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
700 sqft
Located a short walk from Middle Tennessee State University, these charming apartments have carpeted bedrooms and vinyl flooring in the living areas. On-site recreation includes a saltwater pool and a wellness center.
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
39 Units Available
Olympus Hillwood
210 Hillwood Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$987
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,353
1393 sqft
Large apartments with ample natural light. Recently renovated with walk-in closets and fireplace. In-unit laundry. Community has volleyball court, pool, internet cafe and clubhouse. Complex is near Franklin Rd. with easy access to I-24.
Last updated June 13 at 06:44pm
6 Units Available
University Lofts
1210 Hazelwood Street, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$899
850 sqft
Enjoy all that Murfreesboro living has to offer at a budget friendly price. Let the serenity of our natural, open spaces and lush greenery welcome you home every day. University Lofts is also pet friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15pm
$
24 Units Available
3343 Memorial
3343 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,039
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1425 sqft
Community features manicured grounds, elevators, attached and adjacent garages and fitness center. Units have fully equipped kitchens, granite counters, large walk-in closets and washer/dryer in all homes.
Last updated June 13 at 06:28pm
$
42 Units Available
The Harrison
261 Veterans Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$999
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1216 sqft
Situated off Veterans Parkway and within easy reach of I-24. Apartments feature amenities such as faux hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplaces and gourmet kitchens. On-site playground, swimming pool, dog park and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
29 Units Available
Hawthorne Park South
220 Indian Park Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$970
1048 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
1323 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,307
1452 sqft
Hawthorne Park South Apartments in Murfreesboro, TN, offer fully renovated interiors in a park-like setting. Resort-style pool and lush green landscaping. Easy access to shopping and dining.
Last updated June 13 at 06:33pm
$
56 Units Available
Annandale Apartment Community
1307 Westlawn Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1413 sqft
Annandale Apartment Community sets the standard in luxury apartment living with massive open concept one, two and three bedrooms. Located in the coveted triple Blackman school district, we have year-round amenities for everyone
Last updated June 13 at 06:21pm
21 Units Available
Carrington Park
2778 Rideout Ln, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,084
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1320 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1555 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom furnished luxury apartments offer carpet, hardwoods, gourmet kitchens, ceiling fans, fireplace, W/D hookups, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, tennis court, volleyball, basketball, dog park and pet wash station. Near I-24.
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
3 Units Available
Belden Reserve Apartments
475 Swanholme Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,030
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landscaped community in the award-winning Blackman School District. Units with walk-in closets, kitchens with islands and counter seating, 9-ceilings, pre-hung window coverings and separate dining rooms.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
23 Units Available
Colony House
1510 Huntington Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$884
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1408 sqft
Pet-friendly urban development located near Route 231, in the heart of the downtown area. Community amenities include tennis courts, pet park and 24-hour laundry room with Wi-Fi. Units feature ceramic tile and central air.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
101 Units Available
Vintage Gateway
2107 Lothric Way, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1501 sqft
Vintage Gateway unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve. When you live at Vintage Gateway, your address says it all.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Murfreesboro, TN

Finding an apartment in Murfreesboro that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

