Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets pool ceiling fan

This home features ample space to move about, living room with a fireplace to relax by, ceiling fans throughout the home, a great eat-in kitchen with elegant stone counters and backsplash with a pantry for extra storage then retreat to your master bedroom on the main floor with a huge walk-in closet and master bathroom which includes double vanity sink, over-sized tub and a separate walk-in shower. Each bedroom has ample closet space! Backyard includes a deck great for entertainig.