Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:12 PM

2117 Brookstone Drive

2117 Brookstone Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1521236
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Mount Juliet
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

2117 Brookstone Drive, Mount Juliet, TN 37122

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2260 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath partial brick home in the Brookstone community in Mt Juliet. Updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and a tile backsplash. Beautiful hardwoods, tile and carpet. Thew house also has a nice fireplace and High ceilings. Master bath features dual vanities and a separate shower and garden tub. One bedroom, bathroom and a large bonus room downstairs. 2 car garage. Back deck. Neighborhood amenities include a pool, tennis court, and playground. Under 30 min to downtown Nashville. Under 10 min to the Providence shopping area. Pets welcome with owner approval. For questions or showings please text Brandon at 423-503-8028.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2117 Brookstone Drive have any available units?
2117 Brookstone Drive has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2117 Brookstone Drive have?
Some of 2117 Brookstone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2117 Brookstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2117 Brookstone Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2117 Brookstone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2117 Brookstone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2117 Brookstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2117 Brookstone Drive does offer parking.
Does 2117 Brookstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2117 Brookstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2117 Brookstone Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2117 Brookstone Drive has a pool.
Does 2117 Brookstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 2117 Brookstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2117 Brookstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2117 Brookstone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2117 Brookstone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2117 Brookstone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
