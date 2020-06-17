2117 Brookstone Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath partial brick home in the Brookstone community in Mt Juliet. Updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and a tile backsplash. Beautiful hardwoods, tile and carpet. Thew house also has a nice fireplace and High ceilings. Master bath features dual vanities and a separate shower and garden tub. One bedroom, bathroom and a large bonus room downstairs. 2 car garage. Back deck. Neighborhood amenities include a pool, tennis court, and playground. Under 30 min to downtown Nashville. Under 10 min to the Providence shopping area. Pets welcome with owner approval. For questions or showings please text Brandon at 423-503-8028.

