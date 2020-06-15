All apartments in Memphis
Home
/
Memphis, TN
/
Siegel Select - Memphis
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:32 AM

Siegel Select - Memphis

5885 Shelby Oaks Drive · (901) 842-9522
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5885 Shelby Oaks Drive, Memphis, TN 38134

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio Suites · Avail. now

$819

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 240 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
all utils included
parking
air conditioning
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
internet access
Move In Today: Large, Affordable Studio Units in Memphis, TN

5885 Shelby Oaks Dr, Memphis, TN 38134

***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $189.05 ***

Features & Amenities:
No Credit Check Needed!
Fully Furnished
No Long-Term Lease Required
Low Weekly & Monthly Payment Options
Full Kitchenette with Large Refrigerator
Flat Screen TVs
Free Utilities
Free Premium Cable TV
Housekeeping & Linen Services Available
High Speed WiFi Available
Guest Laundromat on Site
Pet/Dog Friendly Apartments
Free Parking
Elevator Access
Special Corporate & Group Rate Housing
Nearby Restaurants, Shopping, Entertainment & More
Siegel Rewards Program: The More You Stay, The More You Earn!

Call Today and Find Out More!

Additional Information:

CALL NOW: (901) 842-9522

www.siegelselect.com

Free Siegel Reward Program
Earn points every time you pay for your stay or refer a friend. Use your points to treat yourself to free stays, free slot play, food, movies, gift cards, and much more!

Pet Policy
Breed Restrictions Apply, No Large Animals.

(RLNE3921388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Siegel Select - Memphis have any available units?
Siegel Select - Memphis has a unit available for $819 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does Siegel Select - Memphis have?
Some of Siegel Select - Memphis's amenities include pet friendly, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Siegel Select - Memphis currently offering any rent specials?
Siegel Select - Memphis isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Siegel Select - Memphis pet-friendly?
Yes, Siegel Select - Memphis is pet friendly.
Does Siegel Select - Memphis offer parking?
Yes, Siegel Select - Memphis does offer parking.
Does Siegel Select - Memphis have units with washers and dryers?
No, Siegel Select - Memphis does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Siegel Select - Memphis have a pool?
No, Siegel Select - Memphis does not have a pool.
Does Siegel Select - Memphis have accessible units?
No, Siegel Select - Memphis does not have accessible units.
Does Siegel Select - Memphis have units with dishwashers?
No, Siegel Select - Memphis does not have units with dishwashers.
