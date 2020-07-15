Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher stainless steel microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Very charming 4 bed 2 bath home near University of Memphis. - Very charming 4 bed 2 bath home near University of Memphis. This wonderful home is larger than it looks with a living room, dining room, full kitchen boasting stainless steel stove, fridge, dishwasher,and microwave, and laundry room with shelving. Inside are wonderful vintage architectural details: archways, original flooring, built-ins. You will also find updates which make this home all the more appealing. Call today, this charmer will not last long.



(RLNE5000324)