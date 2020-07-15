All apartments in Memphis
Find more places like 716 Loeb.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Memphis, TN
/
716 Loeb
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

716 Loeb

716 Loeb Street · (901) 568-2569
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Memphis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

716 Loeb Street, Memphis, TN 38111
Normal Station

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 716 Loeb · Avail. now

$1,695

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1517 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Very charming 4 bed 2 bath home near University of Memphis. - Very charming 4 bed 2 bath home near University of Memphis. This wonderful home is larger than it looks with a living room, dining room, full kitchen boasting stainless steel stove, fridge, dishwasher,and microwave, and laundry room with shelving. Inside are wonderful vintage architectural details: archways, original flooring, built-ins. You will also find updates which make this home all the more appealing. Call today, this charmer will not last long.

(RLNE5000324)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 Loeb have any available units?
716 Loeb has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 716 Loeb have?
Some of 716 Loeb's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 Loeb currently offering any rent specials?
716 Loeb is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 Loeb pet-friendly?
No, 716 Loeb is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Memphis.
Does 716 Loeb offer parking?
No, 716 Loeb does not offer parking.
Does 716 Loeb have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 716 Loeb offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 Loeb have a pool?
No, 716 Loeb does not have a pool.
Does 716 Loeb have accessible units?
No, 716 Loeb does not have accessible units.
Does 716 Loeb have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 716 Loeb has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 716 Loeb?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cedar Run Apartment Homes
5958 E Point Dr
Memphis, TN 38115
Crescent at Wolfchase Apartment Homes
7819 Crescent Ridge Ln
Memphis, TN 38133
Cordova Creek
7965 Humphreys Hill Dr
Memphis, TN 38016
Villas at Cordova
8546 Prestine Loop
Memphis, TN 38018
Waterford Place
8037 Waterford Cir
Memphis, TN 38125
Hickory Grove
6277 Lake Arbor Dr
Memphis, TN 38115
Bent Tree Apartments
3471 W Briarpark Dr
Memphis, TN 38116
Stratum on Highland
510 S Highland St
Memphis, TN 38111

Similar Pages

Memphis 1 BedroomsMemphis 2 Bedrooms
Memphis Dog Friendly ApartmentsMemphis Pet Friendly Places
Memphis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Germantown, TNJonesboro, ARBartlett, TNCollierville, TN
Olive Branch, MSOxford, MSHorn Lake, MSArlington, TN
Brownsville, TNRipley, TNSouthaven, MSLakeland, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory HillSpringhill Community Civic ClubParkway Village
The CoreGray's CreekAlliance Of Cordova Neighborhoods
CountrywoodMud Island

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity