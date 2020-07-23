All apartments in Memphis
4792 Dee Rd.
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

4792 Dee Rd

4792 Dee Road · (901) 754-2690
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4792 Dee Road, Memphis, TN 38117
Colonial Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4792 Dee Rd · Avail. Aug 1

$1,965

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1270 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4792 Dee Rd Available 08/01/20 Updated Spacious House in Colonial Acres! - Beautiful home in sought after Colonial Acres. Updated kitchen and baths, hardwood throughout, stainless steal appliances, spacious back yard and much more! Half bathroom is currently under construction but showings are being scheduled. Lawn maintenance is included. Enjoy the lawn without the work! Perfect for 3 roommates, can't beat $750 a head in this neighborhood! Come take a look before its gone!

(RLNE5963476)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4792 Dee Rd have any available units?
4792 Dee Rd has a unit available for $1,965 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4792 Dee Rd have?
Some of 4792 Dee Rd's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4792 Dee Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4792 Dee Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4792 Dee Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4792 Dee Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4792 Dee Rd offer parking?
No, 4792 Dee Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4792 Dee Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4792 Dee Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4792 Dee Rd have a pool?
No, 4792 Dee Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4792 Dee Rd have accessible units?
No, 4792 Dee Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4792 Dee Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4792 Dee Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

