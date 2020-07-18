435 N Highland #1

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

3BR/2.5ba off Highland, Jamestown Condos! Use of community pool! Available Immediately!! Pets ok, 35lbs and under full grown, fees apply. - Located in Jamestown Condos, this 3br/2.5ba offers almost 1600 sq ft! Formal dining room, living room, full bath and kitchen down. Kitchen offers all appliances including fridge, W/D! 3br/2ba up! Fenced in patio area. Full grown pets 35lbs & under ok w fees. Includes 2 reserved spots:1 covered, 1 uncovered and use of community pool. Common area lawn maint. included but not inside fenced area. Must abide by Rules/Reg's of HOA. Alarm at tenant expense if activated. Please call 901.758.5678 to schedule your showing today! Must qualify per CLPM. Minimum 13 month lease.



(RLNE4410039)