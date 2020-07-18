All apartments in Memphis
Find more places like 435 N Highland #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Memphis, TN
/
435 N Highland #1
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

435 N Highland #1

435 N Highland St · (901) 758-5678
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Memphis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

435 N Highland St, Memphis, TN 38122

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 435 N Highland #1 · Avail. now

$1,295

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1579 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
3BR/2.5ba off Highland, Jamestown Condos! Use of community pool! Available Immediately!! Pets ok, 35lbs and under full grown, fees apply. - Located in Jamestown Condos, this 3br/2.5ba offers almost 1600 sq ft! Formal dining room, living room, full bath and kitchen down. Kitchen offers all appliances including fridge, W/D! 3br/2ba up! Fenced in patio area. Full grown pets 35lbs & under ok w fees. Includes 2 reserved spots:1 covered, 1 uncovered and use of community pool. Common area lawn maint. included but not inside fenced area. Must abide by Rules/Reg's of HOA. Alarm at tenant expense if activated. Please call 901.758.5678 to schedule your showing today! Must qualify per CLPM. Minimum 13 month lease.

(RLNE4410039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 N Highland #1 have any available units?
435 N Highland #1 has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 435 N Highland #1 have?
Some of 435 N Highland #1's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 N Highland #1 currently offering any rent specials?
435 N Highland #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 N Highland #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 435 N Highland #1 is pet friendly.
Does 435 N Highland #1 offer parking?
No, 435 N Highland #1 does not offer parking.
Does 435 N Highland #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 435 N Highland #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 N Highland #1 have a pool?
Yes, 435 N Highland #1 has a pool.
Does 435 N Highland #1 have accessible units?
No, 435 N Highland #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 435 N Highland #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 435 N Highland #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 435 N Highland #1?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Clearbrook Village Apartments
3516 Tall Oaks Cir
Memphis, TN 38118
Arbors River Oaks
225 Arbor Commons Cir
Memphis, TN 38120
Faronia Square
1350 S Faronia Sq
Memphis, TN 38116
Chisca on Main
272 S Main St
Memphis, TN 38103
Highland Chateau
5246 Raleigh LaGrange Rd
Memphis, TN 38134
Pembroke Square
125 South Main Street
Memphis, TN 38103
Mill Creek
4537 Mill Stream Dr
Memphis, TN 38116
The Edge of Germantown Apartments
1730 Hunters Trace Dr
Memphis, TN 38120

Similar Pages

Memphis 1 BedroomsMemphis 2 Bedrooms
Memphis Dog Friendly ApartmentsMemphis Pet Friendly Places
Memphis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Germantown, TNJonesboro, ARBartlett, TNCollierville, TN
Oxford, MSOlive Branch, MSHorn Lake, MSArlington, TN
Brownsville, TNRipley, TNSouthaven, MS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory HillSpringhill Community Civic ClubParkway Village
The CoreCountrywoodMud Island
Fox MeadowsRichwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity