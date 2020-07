Amenities

recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities

If you are looking for a perfect home, you need to watch out for this property. This 3 beds 1 bath property is undergoing major renovations that you'll surely love. With its New HVAC , New Roof, and remodeled rooms and bath, this will be a perfect place for you and your family. Call now for showing! 901-602-5737