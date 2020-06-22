393 N Sanga Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse internet access

Pickleball paradise - Property Id: 297166



Willow Grove Farms is a family-oriented pickleball destination. We have 6 lighted, painted USAPA/SSIPA regulation pickleball courts and a party barn/club house. We have completely renovated 2 houses that are available for booking during your Memphis visit, and a 3rd house is almost ready.



Willow Grove Farms is about 30 minutes from downtown Memphis and all the tourist-y destinations. Shelby Farms is less than 10 minutes away, as are several shopping sites.



Reservations through this site or WillowGroveFarmCordova@gmail.com



Willow Grove Pickleball Club Memberships are available for the beginners as well as the more seasoned players. Proprietor Larry Mitchell, IPTPA Certified Instructor, gives private and/or group lessons by appointment.

For more information: wgpickleball@gmail.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297166

Property Id 297166



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5864593)