Memphis, TN
393 N Sanga Rd
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

393 N Sanga Rd

393 North Sanga Road · (559) 901-0014
Location

393 North Sanga Road, Memphis, TN 38018
Concerned Citizens of Walnut Grove

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2000 · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
internet access
Pickleball paradise - Property Id: 297166

Willow Grove Farms is a family-oriented pickleball destination. We have 6 lighted, painted USAPA/SSIPA regulation pickleball courts and a party barn/club house. We have completely renovated 2 houses that are available for booking during your Memphis visit, and a 3rd house is almost ready.

Willow Grove Farms is about 30 minutes from downtown Memphis and all the tourist-y destinations. Shelby Farms is less than 10 minutes away, as are several shopping sites.

Reservations through this site or WillowGroveFarmCordova@gmail.com

Willow Grove Pickleball Club Memberships are available for the beginners as well as the more seasoned players. Proprietor Larry Mitchell, IPTPA Certified Instructor, gives private and/or group lessons by appointment.
For more information: wgpickleball@gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297166
Property Id 297166

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5864593)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 393 N Sanga Rd have any available units?
393 N Sanga Rd has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 393 N Sanga Rd have?
Some of 393 N Sanga Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 393 N Sanga Rd currently offering any rent specials?
393 N Sanga Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 393 N Sanga Rd pet-friendly?
No, 393 N Sanga Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Memphis.
Does 393 N Sanga Rd offer parking?
No, 393 N Sanga Rd does not offer parking.
Does 393 N Sanga Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 393 N Sanga Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 393 N Sanga Rd have a pool?
No, 393 N Sanga Rd does not have a pool.
Does 393 N Sanga Rd have accessible units?
No, 393 N Sanga Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 393 N Sanga Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 393 N Sanga Rd has units with dishwashers.
