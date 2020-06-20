Rent Calculator
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
3906 Hammett
3906 Hammett Drive
·
No Longer Available
Memphis
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location
3906 Hammett Drive, Memphis, TN 38109
Westwood
Amenities
w/d hookup
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
3906 Hammett Available 08/18/20 3 Bedroom Home - 3 bedroom, 1 bath homes comes with refrigerator, gas range, large bonus room and shed. Washer & dryer connections.
(RLNE4170142)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3906 Hammett have any available units?
3906 Hammett doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Memphis, TN
.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Memphis Rent Report
.
Is 3906 Hammett currently offering any rent specials?
3906 Hammett isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3906 Hammett pet-friendly?
No, 3906 Hammett is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Memphis
.
Does 3906 Hammett offer parking?
No, 3906 Hammett does not offer parking.
Does 3906 Hammett have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3906 Hammett does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3906 Hammett have a pool?
No, 3906 Hammett does not have a pool.
Does 3906 Hammett have accessible units?
No, 3906 Hammett does not have accessible units.
Does 3906 Hammett have units with dishwashers?
No, 3906 Hammett does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3906 Hammett have units with air conditioning?
No, 3906 Hammett does not have units with air conditioning.
