380 North Willett Street

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bath home available in Midtown! Located in the sought after Evergreen Historic District! You won't need a vehicle to get around!! Walking distance to Overton Park Ave and Poplar Ave. The Medical District is less than 2 miles away! You will be in a perfect location! Take a walk or run through Williamson Park. Grab a bite to eat at Ecco on Overton Park or check out the Overton Park Shops. There's plenty of shopping and restaurants nearby, all within minutes away!! Refrigerator, stove, washer, and dryer are included. Original hardwood floors throughout. Fresh paint and new kitchen floors. Ceiling fans in rooms. You don't want to let this home pass you by!



Call 901-713-4486 for questions or to schedule a showing. Apply today!



Visit https://mtpmanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/?unitId=974684&buildingId=346785&listingId=83147 to fill out an application.