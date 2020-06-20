All apartments in Memphis
Last updated May 16 2020 at 4:51 AM

380 North Willett Street

380 North Willett Street · (901) 713-4486
Location

380 North Willett Street, Memphis, TN 38112
Evergreen Historic District

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bath home available in Midtown! Located in the sought after Evergreen Historic District! You won't need a vehicle to get around!! Walking distance to Overton Park Ave and Poplar Ave. The Medical District is less than 2 miles away! You will be in a perfect location! Take a walk or run through Williamson Park. Grab a bite to eat at Ecco on Overton Park or check out the Overton Park Shops. There's plenty of shopping and restaurants nearby, all within minutes away!! Refrigerator, stove, washer, and dryer are included. Original hardwood floors throughout. Fresh paint and new kitchen floors. Ceiling fans in rooms. You don't want to let this home pass you by!

More Pics Coming Soon. Call 901-713-4486 for questions or to schedule a showing. Apply today!

Visit https://mtpmanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/?unitId=974684&buildingId=346785&listingId=83147 to fill out an application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 380 North Willett Street have any available units?
380 North Willett Street has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 380 North Willett Street have?
Some of 380 North Willett Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 380 North Willett Street currently offering any rent specials?
380 North Willett Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 380 North Willett Street pet-friendly?
No, 380 North Willett Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Memphis.
Does 380 North Willett Street offer parking?
No, 380 North Willett Street does not offer parking.
Does 380 North Willett Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 380 North Willett Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 380 North Willett Street have a pool?
No, 380 North Willett Street does not have a pool.
Does 380 North Willett Street have accessible units?
No, 380 North Willett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 380 North Willett Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 380 North Willett Street has units with dishwashers.
