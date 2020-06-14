All apartments in Memphis
Last updated April 6 2020 at 7:55 PM

3715 HUNTINGDON

3715 Huntingdon Lane · (901) 221-4041
Location

3715 Huntingdon Lane, Memphis, TN 38111
Sherwood Forest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This one will go fast!! Move-in Ready for June 1st, just in time for the Summer Semester!! Near U of M, Convenient to both East Memphis & Midtown, even Downtown & Medical Center. Perfect for 4 to 5 Roommates, or Large Family. Gorgeous Hardwood Floors throughout Home. Appliances include; Stove / Oven, Fridge, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer. Gated Parking in Rear for 2 Cars with 6' Privacy Fence. 4 to 5 Bedrooms, 2 Baths. 5th BR is small. No Section 8. Call Whit Pulliam for Showing, No Lock Box.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3715 HUNTINGDON have any available units?
3715 HUNTINGDON has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3715 HUNTINGDON have?
Some of 3715 HUNTINGDON's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3715 HUNTINGDON currently offering any rent specials?
3715 HUNTINGDON isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3715 HUNTINGDON pet-friendly?
No, 3715 HUNTINGDON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Memphis.
Does 3715 HUNTINGDON offer parking?
Yes, 3715 HUNTINGDON does offer parking.
Does 3715 HUNTINGDON have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3715 HUNTINGDON offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3715 HUNTINGDON have a pool?
No, 3715 HUNTINGDON does not have a pool.
Does 3715 HUNTINGDON have accessible units?
No, 3715 HUNTINGDON does not have accessible units.
Does 3715 HUNTINGDON have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3715 HUNTINGDON has units with dishwashers.
