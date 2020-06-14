3715 HUNTINGDON

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This one will go fast!! Move-in Ready for June 1st, just in time for the Summer Semester!! Near U of M, Convenient to both East Memphis & Midtown, even Downtown & Medical Center. Perfect for 4 to 5 Roommates, or Large Family. Gorgeous Hardwood Floors throughout Home. Appliances include; Stove / Oven, Fridge, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer. Gated Parking in Rear for 2 Cars with 6' Privacy Fence. 4 to 5 Bedrooms, 2 Baths. 5th BR is small. No Section 8. Call Whit Pulliam for Showing, No Lock Box.