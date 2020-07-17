347 ST NICK

Amenities

Location, Location, Location! 4 Bedroom, 2 full bath rental home for $1,800 a month. Half acre lot on one of Memphis' most beautiful streets! Well-maintained home in a very sought after location. Luxury master suite w/tub & separate shower. Large kitchen w/ island and breakfast area. Huge den! Excellent floor plan- with a second dishwasher in large laundry room. Smooth ceilings and hardwood under carpet in original part of home. Large patio overlooking the best part of St. Nick close to Cole!