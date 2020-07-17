All apartments in Memphis
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

347 ST NICK

347 Saint Nick Drive · (901) 870-6960
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

347 Saint Nick Drive, Memphis, TN 38117
Greenway Gardens - Brennan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Location, Location, Location! 4 Bedroom, 2 full bath rental home for $1,800 a month. Half acre lot on one of Memphis' most beautiful streets! Well-maintained home in a very sought after location. Luxury master suite w/tub & separate shower. Large kitchen w/ island and breakfast area. Huge den! Excellent floor plan- with a second dishwasher in large laundry room. Smooth ceilings and hardwood under carpet in original part of home. Large patio overlooking the best part of St. Nick close to Cole!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 347 ST NICK have any available units?
347 ST NICK has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 347 ST NICK have?
Some of 347 ST NICK's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 347 ST NICK currently offering any rent specials?
347 ST NICK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 347 ST NICK pet-friendly?
No, 347 ST NICK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Memphis.
Does 347 ST NICK offer parking?
No, 347 ST NICK does not offer parking.
Does 347 ST NICK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 347 ST NICK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 347 ST NICK have a pool?
No, 347 ST NICK does not have a pool.
Does 347 ST NICK have accessible units?
No, 347 ST NICK does not have accessible units.
Does 347 ST NICK have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 347 ST NICK has units with dishwashers.
