Quiet Neighborhood, convenient location, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, modern kitchen and baths, one-of-a-kind floorplan and an in-law suite! Please call 9018646145 for appointments! There will be a $35.00 application per adult. Application and fee can be completed/submitted online. All security deposits and rental payments are paid to landlord directly.Lease agreement is also provided by landlord. Commission paid by landlord directly to cooperating broker. OWNER/AGENT