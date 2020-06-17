All apartments in Memphis
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:38 AM

2962 S MENDENHALL

2962 South Mendenhall Road · (901) 221-4041
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2962 South Mendenhall Road, Memphis, TN 38115
Fox Meadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
5 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Move-in Ready!!! Perfect for up to 5 Roommates, or a Large Family, Newly Renovated. 5th Bedroom can be used as 2nd Den. Beautiful Ceramic Tile Floors and Hardwood Floors, No Carpet. 2 Car Attached Carport. Store Room w/ 2 Work Benches located under Carport, Plus, Free Standing Work Shop in Backyard w/ 3rd Work Bench and Electric Outlets. Fenced Backyard w/ 10x15 Patio. 2 Yr Lease. Not Set-up for Section 8. This one will Go Fast!!! Shown by Appointment. Call for Showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2962 S MENDENHALL have any available units?
2962 S MENDENHALL has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2962 S MENDENHALL have?
Some of 2962 S MENDENHALL's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2962 S MENDENHALL currently offering any rent specials?
2962 S MENDENHALL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2962 S MENDENHALL pet-friendly?
No, 2962 S MENDENHALL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Memphis.
Does 2962 S MENDENHALL offer parking?
Yes, 2962 S MENDENHALL does offer parking.
Does 2962 S MENDENHALL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2962 S MENDENHALL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2962 S MENDENHALL have a pool?
No, 2962 S MENDENHALL does not have a pool.
Does 2962 S MENDENHALL have accessible units?
No, 2962 S MENDENHALL does not have accessible units.
Does 2962 S MENDENHALL have units with dishwashers?
No, 2962 S MENDENHALL does not have units with dishwashers.
