2962 S MENDENHALL

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors carport recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport parking

5 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Move-in Ready!!! Perfect for up to 5 Roommates, or a Large Family, Newly Renovated. 5th Bedroom can be used as 2nd Den. Beautiful Ceramic Tile Floors and Hardwood Floors, No Carpet. 2 Car Attached Carport. Store Room w/ 2 Work Benches located under Carport, Plus, Free Standing Work Shop in Backyard w/ 3rd Work Bench and Electric Outlets. Fenced Backyard w/ 10x15 Patio. 2 Yr Lease. Not Set-up for Section 8. This one will Go Fast!!! Shown by Appointment. Call for Showing.