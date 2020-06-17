2275 Lake Springs Ln

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

3 Bedroom with bonus, 2.5 Bathrooms in Cordova near Chimney - Newly renovated home in wonderful Cordova neighborhood!! 3 Bedrooms with bonus room, 2.5 Bathrooms with Walk in shower and whirlpool in the master bath, updated Flooring, Carpet, Fresh Paint, Light Fixtures, Cabinets, Counter Tops, New Stove , Dishwasher, 2 Car garage ,Fenced in back Yard with Patio Area. Also, Separate Living room, Dining room, breakfast area and laundry room. This home will go fast, call for a showing today.



(RLNE3565128)