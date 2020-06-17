All apartments in Memphis
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:13 AM

2275 Lake Springs Ln

2275 Lake Springs Lane · (901) 568-2569
Location

2275 Lake Springs Lane, Memphis, TN 38016
Countrywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2275 Lake Springs Ln · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
3 Bedroom with bonus, 2.5 Bathrooms in Cordova near Chimney - Newly renovated home in wonderful Cordova neighborhood!! 3 Bedrooms with bonus room, 2.5 Bathrooms with Walk in shower and whirlpool in the master bath, updated Flooring, Carpet, Fresh Paint, Light Fixtures, Cabinets, Counter Tops, New Stove , Dishwasher, 2 Car garage ,Fenced in back Yard with Patio Area. Also, Separate Living room, Dining room, breakfast area and laundry room. This home will go fast, call for a showing today.

(RLNE3565128)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2275 Lake Springs Ln have any available units?
2275 Lake Springs Ln has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2275 Lake Springs Ln have?
Some of 2275 Lake Springs Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2275 Lake Springs Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2275 Lake Springs Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2275 Lake Springs Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2275 Lake Springs Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Memphis.
Does 2275 Lake Springs Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2275 Lake Springs Ln does offer parking.
Does 2275 Lake Springs Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2275 Lake Springs Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2275 Lake Springs Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2275 Lake Springs Ln has a pool.
Does 2275 Lake Springs Ln have accessible units?
No, 2275 Lake Springs Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2275 Lake Springs Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2275 Lake Springs Ln has units with dishwashers.
