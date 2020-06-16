All apartments in Memphis
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2036 York Ave.

2036 York Ave · (901) 758-5678
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2036 York Ave, Memphis, TN 38104
Cooper Young

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2036 York Ave. · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 608 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION IN COOPER YOUNG AREA! All top of the line amenities. LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED!! Pets are allowed, fees apply. - Call to schedule your showing 901.758.5678. This cottage wont last long because it offers cooper young living at its finest with low maintenance and UTILITY EFFICIENT!! You will find split bedroom floor plans, open living room and kitchen concepts with a gorgeous island. All top of the line faucets, fixtures and flooring. Granite counters in the kitchen and bathrooms. No carpet, vaulted ceilings. All applicants must qualify per CLPM. Minimum 13 month lease. Pets are allowed fees, apply. See more about the owners' vision: https://www.citycottagesmemphis.com/

(RLNE4972579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2036 York Ave. have any available units?
2036 York Ave. has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2036 York Ave. have?
Some of 2036 York Ave.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2036 York Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2036 York Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2036 York Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2036 York Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2036 York Ave. offer parking?
No, 2036 York Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2036 York Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2036 York Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2036 York Ave. have a pool?
No, 2036 York Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2036 York Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2036 York Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2036 York Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2036 York Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
