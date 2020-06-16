2036 York Ave.

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly new construction carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly new construction

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION IN COOPER YOUNG AREA! All top of the line amenities. LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED!! Pets are allowed, fees apply. - Call to schedule your showing 901.758.5678. This cottage wont last long because it offers cooper young living at its finest with low maintenance and UTILITY EFFICIENT!! You will find split bedroom floor plans, open living room and kitchen concepts with a gorgeous island. All top of the line faucets, fixtures and flooring. Granite counters in the kitchen and bathrooms. No carpet, vaulted ceilings. All applicants must qualify per CLPM. Minimum 13 month lease. Pets are allowed fees, apply. See more about the owners' vision: https://www.citycottagesmemphis.com/



(RLNE4972579)