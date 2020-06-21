All apartments in Memphis
2005 Peabody Avenue
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:08 AM

2005 Peabody Avenue

2005 Peabody Ave · (901) 260-0206 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2005 Peabody Ave, Memphis, TN 38104
East Midtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2005 Peabody Avenue · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Come see this Great home! - Cute and move in ready. Large bath, living room, bedroom, separate kitchen, laundry room access us shared between both units, with use of the appliances. The home has a large fireplace, Please be advised that fireplaces and chimneys are not guaranteed to be operational, and the burden will be upon the resident of the property to professionally verify in writing the safety of any fireplace, gas logs or chimney TO the management company before using. This is especially crucial with wood burning fireplaces. Ask the leasing office about vendors used by EPM whom we recommend for these services. Near Cooper at Peabody. Call for more information 901-260-0206 ext.1

(RLNE5831257)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2005 Peabody Avenue have any available units?
2005 Peabody Avenue has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
Is 2005 Peabody Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2005 Peabody Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2005 Peabody Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2005 Peabody Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2005 Peabody Avenue offer parking?
No, 2005 Peabody Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2005 Peabody Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2005 Peabody Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2005 Peabody Avenue have a pool?
No, 2005 Peabody Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2005 Peabody Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2005 Peabody Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2005 Peabody Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2005 Peabody Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2005 Peabody Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2005 Peabody Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
