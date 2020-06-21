2005 Peabody Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Come see this Great home! - Cute and move in ready. Large bath, living room, bedroom, separate kitchen, laundry room access us shared between both units, with use of the appliances. The home has a large fireplace, Please be advised that fireplaces and chimneys are not guaranteed to be operational, and the burden will be upon the resident of the property to professionally verify in writing the safety of any fireplace, gas logs or chimney TO the management company before using. This is especially crucial with wood burning fireplaces. Ask the leasing office about vendors used by EPM whom we recommend for these services. Near Cooper at Peabody. Call for more information 901-260-0206 ext.1



(RLNE5831257)