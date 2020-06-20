All apartments in Memphis
1714 Hays Rd (Castalia Heights)
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

1714 Hays Rd (Castalia Heights)

1714 Hays Road · (901) 441-9015
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1714 Hays Road, Memphis, TN 38114
Magnolia Barksdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$685

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 696 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid South also has several Move in Ready properties available. You can check them all out at midsouthbestrentals.com. You can also apply for FREE for this home or any other at https://forms.monday.com/forms/6ab3a990d37c8e1fa81cb3133056c02a . Tenant Turner will notify you as soon as viewings are available for this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1714 Hays Rd (Castalia Heights) have any available units?
1714 Hays Rd (Castalia Heights) has a unit available for $685 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
Is 1714 Hays Rd (Castalia Heights) currently offering any rent specials?
1714 Hays Rd (Castalia Heights) isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1714 Hays Rd (Castalia Heights) pet-friendly?
Yes, 1714 Hays Rd (Castalia Heights) is pet friendly.
Does 1714 Hays Rd (Castalia Heights) offer parking?
No, 1714 Hays Rd (Castalia Heights) does not offer parking.
Does 1714 Hays Rd (Castalia Heights) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1714 Hays Rd (Castalia Heights) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1714 Hays Rd (Castalia Heights) have a pool?
No, 1714 Hays Rd (Castalia Heights) does not have a pool.
Does 1714 Hays Rd (Castalia Heights) have accessible units?
No, 1714 Hays Rd (Castalia Heights) does not have accessible units.
Does 1714 Hays Rd (Castalia Heights) have units with dishwashers?
No, 1714 Hays Rd (Castalia Heights) does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1714 Hays Rd (Castalia Heights) have units with air conditioning?
No, 1714 Hays Rd (Castalia Heights) does not have units with air conditioning.

