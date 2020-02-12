All apartments in Memphis
1386 Kimball (Bethel Grove)
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:38 PM

1386 Kimball (Bethel Grove)

1386 Kimball Cove · (901) 441-9015
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1386 Kimball Cove, Memphis, TN 38114
Orange Mound

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 803 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apply for Free! Applications are processed same day and an agent will be reaching out to you immediately upon approval. Apply for free here: https://forms.monday.com/forms/6ab3a990d37c8e1fa81cb3133056c02a **No need to wait for a showing---check out the virtual tour below**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1386 Kimball (Bethel Grove) have any available units?
1386 Kimball (Bethel Grove) has a unit available for $625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
Is 1386 Kimball (Bethel Grove) currently offering any rent specials?
1386 Kimball (Bethel Grove) isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1386 Kimball (Bethel Grove) pet-friendly?
Yes, 1386 Kimball (Bethel Grove) is pet friendly.
Does 1386 Kimball (Bethel Grove) offer parking?
No, 1386 Kimball (Bethel Grove) does not offer parking.
Does 1386 Kimball (Bethel Grove) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1386 Kimball (Bethel Grove) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1386 Kimball (Bethel Grove) have a pool?
No, 1386 Kimball (Bethel Grove) does not have a pool.
Does 1386 Kimball (Bethel Grove) have accessible units?
No, 1386 Kimball (Bethel Grove) does not have accessible units.
Does 1386 Kimball (Bethel Grove) have units with dishwashers?
No, 1386 Kimball (Bethel Grove) does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1386 Kimball (Bethel Grove) have units with air conditioning?
No, 1386 Kimball (Bethel Grove) does not have units with air conditioning.

