1385 Kimball Cove
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:40 PM

1385 Kimball Cove

1385 Kimball Cove · No Longer Available
Location

1385 Kimball Cove, Memphis, TN 38114
Orange Mound

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is move-in ready now! Apply for free! Applications are processed same day and an agent will be reaching out to you immediately upon approval. Apply for free here: https://forms.monday.com/forms/6ab3a990d37c8e1fa81cb3133056c02a
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1385 Kimball Cove have any available units?
1385 Kimball Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Memphis, TN.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
Is 1385 Kimball Cove currently offering any rent specials?
1385 Kimball Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1385 Kimball Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 1385 Kimball Cove is pet friendly.
Does 1385 Kimball Cove offer parking?
No, 1385 Kimball Cove does not offer parking.
Does 1385 Kimball Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1385 Kimball Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1385 Kimball Cove have a pool?
No, 1385 Kimball Cove does not have a pool.
Does 1385 Kimball Cove have accessible units?
No, 1385 Kimball Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 1385 Kimball Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 1385 Kimball Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1385 Kimball Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 1385 Kimball Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
