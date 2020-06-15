All apartments in Memphis
Last updated April 20 2020 at 1:35 AM

1265 Winfield Road

1265 Winfield Ave · (888) 659-9596 ext. 673492
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1265 Winfield Ave, Memphis, TN 38116
Whitehaven View

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$815

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1377 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 1 bath, 1,377 sf home is located in Memphis, TN. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with black appliances, dining area and detached garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1265 Winfield Road have any available units?
1265 Winfield Road has a unit available for $815 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1265 Winfield Road have?
Some of 1265 Winfield Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1265 Winfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
1265 Winfield Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1265 Winfield Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1265 Winfield Road is pet friendly.
Does 1265 Winfield Road offer parking?
Yes, 1265 Winfield Road does offer parking.
Does 1265 Winfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1265 Winfield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1265 Winfield Road have a pool?
No, 1265 Winfield Road does not have a pool.
Does 1265 Winfield Road have accessible units?
No, 1265 Winfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1265 Winfield Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1265 Winfield Road does not have units with dishwashers.
