1058 S. White Station Road
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

1058 S. White Station Road

1058 South White Station Road · No Longer Available
Location

1058 South White Station Road, Memphis, TN 38117
Sea Isle Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
CUTE East Memphis home for lease! - Call today and get information on this great home. Don't miss out, this will go quickly. This is a 3 bedroom 1 full bathroom. This cute front porch is a great place to sit to get some fresh air. Come on inside and see the spacious living room and eat in kitchen area and pay attention to the great amount of counter space provided. You also don't wan to miss out on the large back yard great for bbq's. More information coming soon. Call 901-260-0206 Ext. 1.

(RLNE5887394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1058 S. White Station Road have any available units?
1058 S. White Station Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Memphis, TN.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
Is 1058 S. White Station Road currently offering any rent specials?
1058 S. White Station Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1058 S. White Station Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1058 S. White Station Road is pet friendly.
Does 1058 S. White Station Road offer parking?
No, 1058 S. White Station Road does not offer parking.
Does 1058 S. White Station Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1058 S. White Station Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1058 S. White Station Road have a pool?
No, 1058 S. White Station Road does not have a pool.
Does 1058 S. White Station Road have accessible units?
No, 1058 S. White Station Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1058 S. White Station Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1058 S. White Station Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1058 S. White Station Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1058 S. White Station Road does not have units with air conditioning.
