1058 S. White Station Road

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

CUTE East Memphis home for lease! - Call today and get information on this great home. Don't miss out, this will go quickly. This is a 3 bedroom 1 full bathroom. This cute front porch is a great place to sit to get some fresh air. Come on inside and see the spacious living room and eat in kitchen area and pay attention to the great amount of counter space provided. You also don't wan to miss out on the large back yard great for bbq's. More information coming soon. Call 901-260-0206 Ext. 1.



