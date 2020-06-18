226 Honeysuckle Ln

Amenities

4 bed / 2.5 bath home - Coming Soon!



Property is tenant occupied so we ask that you respect the tenant's privacy!!!



This is a beautiful 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath home located in Lebanon! The main living area and bedrooms all have hardwood flooring.



On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room, a dining room, and a den. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and the bathrooms have tile flooring.



The home comes with an appliance package that includes:

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Microwave

Gas Stove

Washer

Dryer



You'll enjoy entertaining friends and family on the large Patio. The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.



Additional information:

Total Electric Service

Electric Water Heater

Heat Pump

Central Cooling System

Patio

2 Car Garage

Ceiling Fans

Fireplace

Large Closets



Pets 50lbs or under accepted. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.



