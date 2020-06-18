226 Honeysuckle Ln

Amenities
4 bed / 2.5 bath home - Coming Soon!
Property is tenant occupied so we ask that you respect the tenant's privacy!!!
This is a beautiful 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath home located in Lebanon! The main living area and bedrooms all have hardwood flooring.
On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room, a dining room, and a den. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and the bathrooms have tile flooring.
The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Gas Stove
Washer
Dryer
You'll enjoy entertaining friends and family on the large Patio. The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.
Additional information:
Total Electric Service
Electric Water Heater
Heat Pump
Central Cooling System
Patio
2 Car Garage
Ceiling Fans
Fireplace
Large Closets
Pets 50lbs or under accepted. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.
(RLNE5669346)