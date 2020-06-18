All apartments in Lebanon
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:09 AM

226 Honeysuckle Ln

226 Honeysuckle Drive · (615) 900-2625
Location

226 Honeysuckle Drive, Lebanon, TN 37087

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 226 Honeysuckle Ln · Avail. now

$2,025

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2227 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 bed / 2.5 bath home - Coming Soon!

Property is tenant occupied so we ask that you respect the tenant's privacy!!!

This is a beautiful 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath home located in Lebanon! The main living area and bedrooms all have hardwood flooring.

On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room, a dining room, and a den. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and the bathrooms have tile flooring.

The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Gas Stove
Washer
Dryer

You'll enjoy entertaining friends and family on the large Patio. The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.

Additional information:
Total Electric Service
Electric Water Heater
Heat Pump
Central Cooling System
Patio
2 Car Garage
Ceiling Fans
Fireplace
Large Closets

Pets 50lbs or under accepted. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.

(RLNE5669346)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

