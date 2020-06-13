/
3 bedroom apartments
66 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lebanon, TN
12 Units Available
Hunters Creek
100 Hunters Creek Blvd, Lebanon, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,214
1321 sqft
Apartment home features include French doors, fireplaces and designer color schemes. Community amenities such as a pool, a Wi-Fi cafe and a playground are nestled within the wooded setting minutes from Old Hunters Point Pike.
13 Units Available
Revere at Barton's Run
100 Barton's Run Trace, Lebanon, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1491 sqft
Recently built gated community near Wilson Central High School and Music City. Units with 9-foot ceilings, patios with storage closets, open kitchens and wood plank flooring.
1 Unit Available
502 Largo Vista Dr
502 Largo Vista, Lebanon, TN
This home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home.
1 Unit Available
1515 Rockwood Ln
1515 Rockwood Ln, Lebanon, TN
*AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST - 5 BR, 3 BA home in sought after Spence Creek! Small dogs accepted with non-refundable pet fee. Credit application of 60.00, security deposit, and first and last month's rent due prior to occupancy.
1 Unit Available
839 Carthage Hwy
839 Carthage Hwy, Lebanon, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1347 sqft
3bd 1 bath - Perfect rental house (RLNE5626563)
1 Unit Available
226 Honeysuckle Ln
226 Honeysuckle Drive, Lebanon, TN
4 bed / 2.5 bath home - Coming Soon! Property is tenant occupied so we ask that you respect the tenant's privacy!!! This is a beautiful 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath home located in Lebanon! The main living area and bedrooms all have hardwood flooring.
1 Unit Available
1370 Piercy Ct
1370 Piercy Court, Lebanon, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1233 sqft
3 Bed - 2 Bath - Open Floorplan - Fresh and Clean - Newer Paint and Carpet - NO Smoking - One small dog considered (Maximum 15 lbs), Application Fee, $1225 Deposit, Owner/Agent, Please DO NOT Disturb Tenants.
Results within 1 mile of Lebanon
1 Unit Available
7645 Lebanon Road
7645 Lebanon Road, Wilson County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1300 sqft
COMPLETELY RENOVATED rental home just outside of Mount Juliet city limits on 1/2 acre lot with 12x28 detached garage. 3 bedroom 2 full baths completely renovated, spacious living room and eat-in kitchen. $40 pet fee
Results within 5 miles of Lebanon
$
25 Units Available
Creekside at Providence
1001 Providence Pkwy, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,951
1426 sqft
Welcome to Creekside at Providence! Mt. Juliet’s newest luxury apartment community.
12 Units Available
Providence Trail
2500 Aventura Dr, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1271 sqft
Luxury garden-style apartments offer up to three bedrooms and loft-style. Amenities include resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center and fenced-in pet park. Apartments are located near I-40, Nashville International Airport and Argosy University.
1 Unit Available
5000 Millpond Ct
5000 Millpond Court, Mount Juliet, TN
Great location, Brick home with open floor plan featuring downstairs master bedroom w/ double marble vanities and garden tub. New roof, New HVAC unit, Wood burning fireplace, hardwood, bar in kitchen. check this one out while its still available!
1 Unit Available
302 Parrish Cres
302 Parrish Crescent, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1664 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 302 Parrish Cres in Mount Juliet. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
639 Belinda Pkwy
639 Belinda Parkway, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1901 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.
1 Unit Available
107 Hillview Dr
107 Hillview Drive, Mount Juliet, TN
FULL renovation with 1.
1 Unit Available
961 LEGACY PARK
961 Legacy Park Road, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2018 sqft
Great Location, close to I40, Shopping, Cinema, Restaurants. Lots of hardwoods, Bonus could be bedroom #4, Fenced backyard. Washer/Dryer provided. Move in ready. Dogs on a case by case basis. $50 application Fee. Call agent for showing.
1 Unit Available
1012 Syler Drive
1012 Syler Dr, Wilson County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2352 sqft
Welcome to your new home!!! This beautiful home has 3 bed and 2.5 bathroom home. Great open floor plan home with a large kitchen that connects to the living room. White kitchen cabinets with stainless steal appliances.
1 Unit Available
5515 Escalade Drive
5515 Escalade Drive, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1374 sqft
Ready for move in! Beautiful Craftsman inspired home in cozy Bradford Park community. Open concept entertainment space with a gas fireplace and real hardwood floors. Huge master suite with Garden Tub and spacious walk-in closet. Two car garage.
1 Unit Available
315 Midtown Trail
315 Midtown Trail, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,431 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 Unit Available
305 Dunnwood Loop
305 Dunnwood Loop, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,142
2134 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 Unit Available
2187 Erin Lane
2187 Erin Lane, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,869
1396 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 Unit Available
1914 Double Log Cabin Rd
1914 Double Log Cabin Rd, Wilson County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1250 sqft
Quiet Country Living - Property Id: 289470 Be the first to move into this Brand new construction on a quiet country road.
1 Unit Available
704 Bench Lane
704 Bench Lane, Mount Juliet, TN
Large Home in Providence Landing - JUST LISTED!!! 5 bedrooms, 3.1 bathrooms. open floor plan. Master Down, Island in Kitchen and granite counter tops Large Bonus room upstairs. Neighborhood pool and playground.
1 Unit Available
300 Woodfern Court
300 Woodfern Ct, Wilson County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1561 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,522 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 Unit Available
503 Sunset Court
503 Sunset Court, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1950 sqft
Adorable Rental Home with great location! Super sharp with new granite, flooring, roof, windows, and deck with lighting throughout for entertaining!!! Large room in basement with fireplace and small office/bedroom. , dont miss this one!
