Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:33 PM

47 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lebanon, TN

Finding an apartment in Lebanon that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
12 Units Available
Hunters Creek
100 Hunters Creek Blvd, Lebanon, TN
1 Bedroom
$957
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,214
1321 sqft
Apartment home features include French doors, fireplaces and designer color schemes. Community amenities such as a pool, a Wi-Fi cafe and a playground are nestled within the wooded setting minutes from Old Hunters Point Pike.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
8 Units Available
Hamilton Station
100 Hamilton Station Crossing, Lebanon, TN
1 Bedroom
$970
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and conveniences that make our residents happy to call Hamilton Station home.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
12 Units Available
Revere at Barton's Run
100 Barton's Run Trace, Lebanon, TN
1 Bedroom
$974
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1491 sqft
Recently built gated community near Wilson Central High School and Music City. Units with 9-foot ceilings, patios with storage closets, open kitchens and wood plank flooring.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
729 Hartsville Pike
729 Hartsville Pike, Lebanon, TN
1 Bedroom
$800
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1BR/1BA Apartment - Lawncare Included - One Pet under 25lbs Welcome ($25 pet fee applies) -

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
502 Largo Vista Dr
502 Largo Vista, Lebanon, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,245
2807 sqft
This home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1515 Rockwood Ln
1515 Rockwood Ln, Lebanon, TN
5 Bedrooms
$2,145
3020 sqft
*AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST - 5 BR, 3 BA home in sought after Spence Creek! Small dogs accepted with non-refundable pet fee. Credit application of 60.00, security deposit, and first and last month's rent due prior to occupancy.

1 of 9

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
839 Carthage Hwy
839 Carthage Hwy, Lebanon, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1347 sqft
3bd 1 bath - Perfect rental house (RLNE5626563)

1 of 30

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
226 Honeysuckle Ln
226 Honeysuckle Drive, Lebanon, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,025
2227 sqft
4 bed / 2.5 bath home - Coming Soon! Property is tenant occupied so we ask that you respect the tenant's privacy!!! This is a beautiful 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath home located in Lebanon! The main living area and bedrooms all have hardwood flooring.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
1370 Piercy Ct
1370 Piercy Court, Lebanon, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1233 sqft
3 Bed - 2 Bath - Open Floorplan - Fresh and Clean - Newer Paint and Carpet - NO Smoking - One small dog considered (Maximum 15 lbs), Application Fee, $1225 Deposit, Owner/Agent, Please DO NOT Disturb Tenants.
Results within 1 mile of Lebanon

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
7645 Lebanon Road
7645 Lebanon Road, Wilson County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1300 sqft
COMPLETELY RENOVATED rental home just outside of Mount Juliet city limits on 1/2 acre lot with 12x28 detached garage. 3 bedroom 2 full baths completely renovated, spacious living room and eat-in kitchen. $40 pet fee
Results within 5 miles of Lebanon
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
25 Units Available
Creekside at Providence
1001 Providence Pkwy, Mount Juliet, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,094
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,951
1426 sqft
Welcome to Creekside at Providence! Mt. Juliet’s newest luxury apartment community.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Providence Trail
2500 Aventura Dr, Mount Juliet, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,235
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1271 sqft
Luxury garden-style apartments offer up to three bedrooms and loft-style. Amenities include resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center and fenced-in pet park. Apartments are located near I-40, Nashville International Airport and Argosy University.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1914 Double Log Cabin Rd
1914 Double Log Cabin Rd, Wilson County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1250 sqft
Quiet Country Living - Property Id: 289470 Be the first to move into this Brand new construction on a quiet country road.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
704 Bench Lane
704 Bench Lane, Mount Juliet, TN
5 Bedrooms
$2,199
2993 sqft
Large Home in Providence Landing - JUST LISTED!!! 5 bedrooms, 3.1 bathrooms. open floor plan. Master Down, Island in Kitchen and granite counter tops Large Bonus room upstairs. Neighborhood pool and playground.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
961 LEGACY PARK
961 Legacy Park Road, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2018 sqft
Great Location, close to I40, Shopping, Cinema, Restaurants. Lots of hardwoods, Bonus could be bedroom #4, Fenced backyard. Washer/Dryer provided. Move in ready. Dogs on a case by case basis. $50 application Fee. Call agent for showing.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
1012 Syler Drive
1012 Syler Dr, Wilson County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2352 sqft
Welcome to your new home!!! This beautiful home has 3 bed and 2.5 bathroom home. Great open floor plan home with a large kitchen that connects to the living room. White kitchen cabinets with stainless steal appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
5515 Escalade Drive
5515 Escalade Drive, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1374 sqft
Ready for move in! Beautiful Craftsman inspired home in cozy Bradford Park community. Open concept entertainment space with a gas fireplace and real hardwood floors. Huge master suite with Garden Tub and spacious walk-in closet. Two car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Lebanon
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:29pm
8 Units Available
Stoneridge Farms at the Hunt Club
2325 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,029
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An upscale community with stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel accents and gourmet kitchens. On-site fitness center, outdoor kitchen, recycling programs and a car care station. A resort-like pool and cyber cafe provided.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
26 Units Available
Avondale at Kennesaw Farms
1060 Kennesaw Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,002
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A mile from Volunteer State Community College, this community contains a fitness center, pool, playground and internet cafe. Spacious laundry rooms and washers and dryers in every unit. Minutes from Hendersonville.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
21 Units Available
Vintage Foxland
120 Vintage Foxland Harbor Drive, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,070
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1428 sqft
We all have one, that perfect spot, the place we go to melt away the worries of the day. It might be the shores of Old Hickory, a walk on the greenway, or going home to your relax in your favorite chair with your favorite vintage.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
$
1 Unit Available
Marina Pointe
1 Carrington Rd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,079
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated between the Cumberland River and the Bluegrass Yacht & Country Club, Marina Pointe offers apartments and townhomes in an ideal location.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
28 Units Available
Foxland Crossing
1391 Foxland Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,054
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1349 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Near Station Camp Creek and steps from Foxland Harbor Golf Club. Amenities include a game room, a pool and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
25 Units Available
Revere at Hidden Creek
2067 Springdale Lane, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just off I-386 with easy access to all of greater Nashville. Pet-friendly community with resident clubhouse, fitness center and playground. Electronic rent payment available.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
27 Units Available
Wellington Farms Apartments
273 Big Station Camp Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$949
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1366 sqft
Wellington Farms luxury apartments provide a level of comfort and convenience that can't be beat.
City Guide for Lebanon, TN

Hey there, Volunteer State apartment scavengers, and welcome to the virtual headquarters for all your Lebanon leasing needs! Situated just 25 convenient miles from downtown Nashville, Lebanon lays claim to some of the most attractive apartment deals you’ll find in the state. Looking to land the apartment of your dreams in the heart of Tennessee? Then journey on, bold apartment hunter, because the perfect Lebanon apartment may be just a few clicks away!

The average rental goes for less than $750, and even spacious apartments can be found for about a grand. Although you won’t find too many apartments for rent in Lebanon (where only about one-third of residents go the renting route), you shouldn’t mistake a modest quantity for a lack of quality.

Some complexes come equipped with amenities such as a swimming pool, gym, clubhouse, patios/balconies, walk-in closets, and more. Just come equipped with the renting basics (proof of income, two forms of I.D., a list of previous residences, and a blank check for the security deposit), and you’ll be living the good life in this historic little Tennessee town in no time!

Lebanon is home to a number of neighborhoods on the outlying areas such as Oakland, Leeville, and Linwood, as well as some ‘hoods near the city center.

Lebanon has a variety of parks, trails, scenic views, interesting historic sites, museums, theaters, galleries, and watering holes, and it’s safe to say Lebanon is a city with something to offer to renters.

So what are you waiting for, amigos? Start click-click-clicking away for your dream apartment, best of luck, and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Lebanon, TN

Finding an apartment in Lebanon that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

