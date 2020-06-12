/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:11 PM
19 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Lebanon, TN
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
12 Units Available
Hunters Creek
100 Hunters Creek Blvd, Lebanon, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1109 sqft
Apartment home features include French doors, fireplaces and designer color schemes. Community amenities such as a pool, a Wi-Fi cafe and a playground are nestled within the wooded setting minutes from Old Hunters Point Pike.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
7 Units Available
Hamilton Station
100 Hamilton Station Crossing, Lebanon, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1200 sqft
From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and conveniences that make our residents happy to call Hamilton Station home.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
14 Units Available
Revere at Barton's Run
100 Barton's Run Trace, Lebanon, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1148 sqft
Recently built gated community near Wilson Central High School and Music City. Units with 9-foot ceilings, patios with storage closets, open kitchens and wood plank flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Lebanon
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
12 Units Available
Providence Trail
2500 Aventura Dr, Mount Juliet, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1057 sqft
Luxury garden-style apartments offer up to three bedrooms and loft-style. Amenities include resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center and fenced-in pet park. Apartments are located near I-40, Nashville International Airport and Argosy University.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
24 Units Available
Creekside at Providence
1001 Providence Pkwy, Mount Juliet, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1210 sqft
Welcome to Creekside at Providence! Mt. Juliet’s newest luxury apartment community.
Results within 10 miles of Lebanon
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
26 Units Available
Revere at Hidden Creek
2067 Springdale Lane, Gallatin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1170 sqft
Conveniently located just off I-386 with easy access to all of greater Nashville. Pet-friendly community with resident clubhouse, fitness center and playground. Electronic rent payment available.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
26 Units Available
Avondale at Kennesaw Farms
1060 Kennesaw Blvd, Gallatin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1064 sqft
A mile from Volunteer State Community College, this community contains a fitness center, pool, playground and internet cafe. Spacious laundry rooms and washers and dryers in every unit. Minutes from Hendersonville.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
5 Units Available
Waterview Apartments
1300 Waterview Circle, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
932 sqft
Waterview offers 2 and 3 bedroom apartments at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include stunning views of Old Hickory Lake, patios or balconies and a WASHER & DRYER IN EVERY HOME! Just outside of Nashville, Hendersonville offers a serene and
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
2 Units Available
The Villages of Gallatin
614 North Water Avenue, Gallatin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,032
1022 sqft
The Villages of Gallatin offers apartments and townhomes at a reasonable price. Apartment amenities include washers and dryers in every home, spacious interiors, private entrances and patios.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
29 Units Available
Foxland Crossing
1391 Foxland Blvd, Gallatin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1164 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Near Station Camp Creek and steps from Foxland Harbor Golf Club. Amenities include a game room, a pool and internet cafe.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
29 Units Available
Wellington Farms Apartments
273 Big Station Camp Blvd, Gallatin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1141 sqft
Wellington Farms luxury apartments provide a level of comfort and convenience that can't be beat.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
20 Units Available
Vintage Foxland
120 Vintage Foxland Harbor Drive, Gallatin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1168 sqft
We all have one, that perfect spot, the place we go to melt away the worries of the day. It might be the shores of Old Hickory, a walk on the greenway, or going home to your relax in your favorite chair with your favorite vintage.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
18 Units Available
Edison at Peytona
1137 Greenlea Blvd, Sumner County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1038 sqft
Reinvent your lifestyle at this brand-new apartment community featuring luxury apartment homes with resort-style amenities.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
$
3 Units Available
Marina Pointe
1 Carrington Rd, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1321 sqft
Situated between the Cumberland River and the Bluegrass Yacht & Country Club, Marina Pointe offers apartments and townhomes in an ideal location.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:42pm
8 Units Available
Stoneridge Farms at the Hunt Club
2325 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1141 sqft
An upscale community with stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel accents and gourmet kitchens. On-site fitness center, outdoor kitchen, recycling programs and a car care station. A resort-like pool and cyber cafe provided.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lake Chateau Condos
1 Unit Available
156 Lake Chateau Dr
156 Lake Chateau Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1478 sqft
Gorgeous two bed, two bath condo in Hermitage, minutes to I-40 East - Great open floor plan with one bedroom down & one up, both with private baths & walk in closets.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
200 Glennister Court
200 Glennister Ct, Sumner County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1946 sqft
Gorgeous Townhome in the Desirable Retreat at Fairvue - Gorgeous townhome in The Retreat at Fairvue featuring 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a large bonus area as well as an office.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
135 Cape Private Circle
135 Cape Private Cir, Sumner County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1825 sqft
Amazing 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Beautiful Gallatin. This like new Home has Granite, Hardwood Floors and a Covered Patio. Do not miss this Beautiful Home. Call today for a Private Showing.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
823 Neptune Ct
823 Neptune Court, Smyrna, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
991 sqft
Beautiful patio home features new paint & flooring, cathedral ceilings, laminate flooring in the living room, breakfast bar in the kitchen located in a cul-de-sac. Lawncare included in rent. Small dogs considered on case-by-case basis.
