Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:21 PM

20 Apartments for rent in Lebanon, TN with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lebanon renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, partic...

1 of 30

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
226 Honeysuckle Ln
226 Honeysuckle Drive, Lebanon, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,025
2227 sqft
4 bed / 2.5 bath home - Coming Soon! Property is tenant occupied so we ask that you respect the tenant's privacy!!! This is a beautiful 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath home located in Lebanon! The main living area and bedrooms all have hardwood flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Lebanon
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
12 Units Available
Providence Trail
2500 Aventura Dr, Mount Juliet, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,240
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1271 sqft
Luxury garden-style apartments offer up to three bedrooms and loft-style. Amenities include resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center and fenced-in pet park. Apartments are located near I-40, Nashville International Airport and Argosy University.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
24 Units Available
Creekside at Providence
1001 Providence Pkwy, Mount Juliet, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,094
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,951
1426 sqft
Welcome to Creekside at Providence! Mt. Juliet’s newest luxury apartment community.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1914 Double Log Cabin Rd
1914 Double Log Cabin Rd, Wilson County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1250 sqft
Quiet Country Living - Property Id: 289470 Be the first to move into this Brand new construction on a quiet country road.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
1012 Syler Drive
1012 Syler Dr, Wilson County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2352 sqft
Welcome to your new home!!! This beautiful home has 3 bed and 2.5 bathroom home. Great open floor plan home with a large kitchen that connects to the living room. White kitchen cabinets with stainless steal appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
5515 Escalade Drive
5515 Escalade Drive, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1374 sqft
Ready for move in! Beautiful Craftsman inspired home in cozy Bradford Park community. Open concept entertainment space with a gas fireplace and real hardwood floors. Huge master suite with Garden Tub and spacious walk-in closet. Two car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Lebanon
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
27 Units Available
Revere at Hidden Creek
2067 Springdale Lane, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1477 sqft
Conveniently located just off I-386 with easy access to all of greater Nashville. Pet-friendly community with resident clubhouse, fitness center and playground. Electronic rent payment available.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
28 Units Available
Foxland Crossing
1391 Foxland Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,054
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1349 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Near Station Camp Creek and steps from Foxland Harbor Golf Club. Amenities include a game room, a pool and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
20 Units Available
Vintage Foxland
120 Vintage Foxland Harbor Drive, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,105
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1428 sqft
We all have one, that perfect spot, the place we go to melt away the worries of the day. It might be the shores of Old Hickory, a walk on the greenway, or going home to your relax in your favorite chair with your favorite vintage.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:59pm
$
1 Unit Available
Marina Pointe
1 Carrington Rd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,079
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated between the Cumberland River and the Bluegrass Yacht & Country Club, Marina Pointe offers apartments and townhomes in an ideal location.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
2 Units Available
The Villages of Gallatin
614 North Water Avenue, Gallatin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,032
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The Villages of Gallatin offers apartments and townhomes at a reasonable price. Apartment amenities include washers and dryers in every home, spacious interiors, private entrances and patios.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
15 Units Available
Edison at Peytona
1137 Greenlea Blvd, Sumner County, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,010
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1285 sqft
Reinvent your lifestyle at this brand-new apartment community featuring luxury apartment homes with resort-style amenities.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
1 Unit Available
Brookhaven Apartment Homes
625 Greenwave Drive, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$999
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brookhaven Apartments is located in Gallatin, Tennessee, a beautiful city about 26 miles northeast of Nashville.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
336 Black Thorn Lane
336 Blackthorn Ln, Gallatin, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2186 sqft
336 Black Thorn Lane Available 07/01/20 Coming Soon -Gallatin- 4 Bedroom - Clubhouse/Pool - 4 bedroom, 2.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
101 E Locust St
101 Locust Street, Watertown, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1425 sqft
All Brick Home- 3BR/1BA- Hardwoods Floors (except wet areas)- SS Appliances- Florida Room- Detached Shop- Corner Lot- Tenant pays utilities- $50 Non-Refundable Application Fee/Background Check (Cash/Money Order Only)- Sorry-No Pets

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
128 Devonshire Trl
128 Devonshire Trail, Hendersonville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2250 sqft
Nice 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with hardwood floors on the main level, vaulted ceilings, eat-in kitchen, master suite on the main level, bonus room, fenced in back yard, covered back porch & gazebo, 2 car garage.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
603 Long Hollow Pike
603 Long Hollow Pike, Gallatin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1487 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath home in Gallatin. Beautiful hardwood floors, gas fireplace, freshly painted. Pets are negotiable.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
111 Santa Fe Trl
111 Santa Fe Trail, Green Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1125 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath home on .38 ac lot w/ 1,125 sqft, New Roof in 2016, Added New Central H&A in 2017, All New Windows, All New Elec.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
135 Cape Private Circle
135 Cape Private Cir, Sumner County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1825 sqft
Amazing 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Beautiful Gallatin. This like new Home has Granite, Hardwood Floors and a Covered Patio. Do not miss this Beautiful Home. Call today for a Private Showing.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
1540 Jeter Way
1540 Jeter Way, Rutherford County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1738 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath brick home with gorgeous wood floors and high ceilings. Home features an oversized living room, master suite, Large bonus room, and a Florida room.
City Guide for Lebanon, TN

Hey there, Volunteer State apartment scavengers, and welcome to the virtual headquarters for all your Lebanon leasing needs! Situated just 25 convenient miles from downtown Nashville, Lebanon lays claim to some of the most attractive apartment deals you’ll find in the state. Looking to land the apartment of your dreams in the heart of Tennessee? Then journey on, bold apartment hunter, because the perfect Lebanon apartment may be just a few clicks away!

The average rental goes for less than $750, and even spacious apartments can be found for about a grand. Although you won’t find too many apartments for rent in Lebanon (where only about one-third of residents go the renting route), you shouldn’t mistake a modest quantity for a lack of quality.

Some complexes come equipped with amenities such as a swimming pool, gym, clubhouse, patios/balconies, walk-in closets, and more. Just come equipped with the renting basics (proof of income, two forms of I.D., a list of previous residences, and a blank check for the security deposit), and you’ll be living the good life in this historic little Tennessee town in no time!

Lebanon is home to a number of neighborhoods on the outlying areas such as Oakland, Leeville, and Linwood, as well as some ‘hoods near the city center.

Lebanon has a variety of parks, trails, scenic views, interesting historic sites, museums, theaters, galleries, and watering holes, and it’s safe to say Lebanon is a city with something to offer to renters.

So what are you waiting for, amigos? Start click-click-clicking away for your dream apartment, best of luck, and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lebanon, TN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lebanon renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

