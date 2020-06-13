Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:50 AM

36 Apartments for rent in Lebanon, TN with balcony

Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
12 Units Available
Hunters Creek
100 Hunters Creek Blvd, Lebanon, TN
1 Bedroom
$957
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,214
1321 sqft
Apartment home features include French doors, fireplaces and designer color schemes. Community amenities such as a pool, a Wi-Fi cafe and a playground are nestled within the wooded setting minutes from Old Hunters Point Pike.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
8 Units Available
Hamilton Station
100 Hamilton Station Crossing, Lebanon, TN
1 Bedroom
$970
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and conveniences that make our residents happy to call Hamilton Station home.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
13 Units Available
Revere at Barton's Run
100 Barton's Run Trace, Lebanon, TN
1 Bedroom
$974
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1491 sqft
Recently built gated community near Wilson Central High School and Music City. Units with 9-foot ceilings, patios with storage closets, open kitchens and wood plank flooring.

1 of 30

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
226 Honeysuckle Ln
226 Honeysuckle Drive, Lebanon, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,025
2227 sqft
4 bed / 2.5 bath home - Coming Soon! Property is tenant occupied so we ask that you respect the tenant's privacy!!! This is a beautiful 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath home located in Lebanon! The main living area and bedrooms all have hardwood flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Lebanon
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
25 Units Available
Creekside at Providence
1001 Providence Pkwy, Mount Juliet, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,094
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,951
1426 sqft
Welcome to Creekside at Providence! Mt. Juliet’s newest luxury apartment community.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Providence Trail
2500 Aventura Dr, Mount Juliet, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,235
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1271 sqft
Luxury garden-style apartments offer up to three bedrooms and loft-style. Amenities include resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center and fenced-in pet park. Apartments are located near I-40, Nashville International Airport and Argosy University.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
503 Sunset Court
503 Sunset Court, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1950 sqft
Adorable Rental Home with great location! Super sharp with new granite, flooring, roof, windows, and deck with lighting throughout for entertaining!!! Large room in basement with fireplace and small office/bedroom. , dont miss this one!

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
639 Belinda Pkwy
639 Belinda Parkway, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1901 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
1012 Syler Drive
1012 Syler Dr, Wilson County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2352 sqft
Welcome to your new home!!! This beautiful home has 3 bed and 2.5 bathroom home. Great open floor plan home with a large kitchen that connects to the living room. White kitchen cabinets with stainless steal appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
300 Woodfern Court
300 Woodfern Ct, Wilson County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1561 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,522 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 10 miles of Lebanon
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
8 Units Available
Stoneridge Farms at the Hunt Club
2325 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,029
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An upscale community with stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel accents and gourmet kitchens. On-site fitness center, outdoor kitchen, recycling programs and a car care station. A resort-like pool and cyber cafe provided.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
$
1 Unit Available
Marina Pointe
1 Carrington Rd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,079
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated between the Cumberland River and the Bluegrass Yacht & Country Club, Marina Pointe offers apartments and townhomes in an ideal location.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Vintage Foxland
120 Vintage Foxland Harbor Drive, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,060
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1428 sqft
We all have one, that perfect spot, the place we go to melt away the worries of the day. It might be the shores of Old Hickory, a walk on the greenway, or going home to your relax in your favorite chair with your favorite vintage.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
29 Units Available
Foxland Crossing
1391 Foxland Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,054
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1349 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Near Station Camp Creek and steps from Foxland Harbor Golf Club. Amenities include a game room, a pool and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
26 Units Available
Revere at Hidden Creek
2067 Springdale Lane, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1477 sqft
Conveniently located just off I-386 with easy access to all of greater Nashville. Pet-friendly community with resident clubhouse, fitness center and playground. Electronic rent payment available.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
28 Units Available
Wellington Farms Apartments
273 Big Station Camp Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$949
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1366 sqft
Wellington Farms luxury apartments provide a level of comfort and convenience that can't be beat.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
3 Units Available
The Villages of Gallatin
614 North Water Avenue, Gallatin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,032
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,192
1153 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The Villages of Gallatin offers apartments and townhomes at a reasonable price. Apartment amenities include washers and dryers in every home, spacious interiors, private entrances and patios.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
Avondale at Kennesaw Farms
1060 Kennesaw Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,007
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A mile from Volunteer State Community College, this community contains a fitness center, pool, playground and internet cafe. Spacious laundry rooms and washers and dryers in every unit. Minutes from Hendersonville.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
18 Units Available
Edison at Peytona
1137 Greenlea Blvd, Sumner County, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,010
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1285 sqft
Reinvent your lifestyle at this brand-new apartment community featuring luxury apartment homes with resort-style amenities.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
2 Units Available
Brookhaven Apartment Homes
625 Greenwave Drive, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$999
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brookhaven Apartments is located in Gallatin, Tennessee, a beautiful city about 26 miles northeast of Nashville.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Waterview Apartments
1300 Waterview Circle, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,194
1130 sqft
Waterview offers 2 and 3 bedroom apartments at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include stunning views of Old Hickory Lake, patios or balconies and a WASHER & DRYER IN EVERY HOME! Just outside of Nashville, Hendersonville offers a serene and

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
534 Summit Way
534 Summit Way, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1204 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
640 Big Hurricane Dr
640 Big Hurricane Drive, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1558 sqft
Well-maintained home resting on a beautifully landscaped lot!The eat-in kitchen includes a center island and ample storage room.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1410 Boardwalk Pl
1410 Boardwalk Pl, Gallatin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
4448 sqft
Features include a huge master suite, bedroom sized master closet, gourmet kitchen, library, office, media room, game room with wet bar, temperature controlled wine cellar and screened 40' porch. Yard maintenance included * (Mow, blow and edge).
City Guide for Lebanon, TN

Hey there, Volunteer State apartment scavengers, and welcome to the virtual headquarters for all your Lebanon leasing needs! Situated just 25 convenient miles from downtown Nashville, Lebanon lays claim to some of the most attractive apartment deals you’ll find in the state. Looking to land the apartment of your dreams in the heart of Tennessee? Then journey on, bold apartment hunter, because the perfect Lebanon apartment may be just a few clicks away!

The average rental goes for less than $750, and even spacious apartments can be found for about a grand. Although you won’t find too many apartments for rent in Lebanon (where only about one-third of residents go the renting route), you shouldn’t mistake a modest quantity for a lack of quality.

Some complexes come equipped with amenities such as a swimming pool, gym, clubhouse, patios/balconies, walk-in closets, and more. Just come equipped with the renting basics (proof of income, two forms of I.D., a list of previous residences, and a blank check for the security deposit), and you’ll be living the good life in this historic little Tennessee town in no time!

Lebanon is home to a number of neighborhoods on the outlying areas such as Oakland, Leeville, and Linwood, as well as some ‘hoods near the city center.

Lebanon has a variety of parks, trails, scenic views, interesting historic sites, museums, theaters, galleries, and watering holes, and it’s safe to say Lebanon is a city with something to offer to renters.

So what are you waiting for, amigos? Start click-click-clicking away for your dream apartment, best of luck, and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lebanon, TN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lebanon renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

