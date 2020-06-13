36 Apartments for rent in Lebanon, TN with balcony
Hey there, Volunteer State apartment scavengers, and welcome to the virtual headquarters for all your Lebanon leasing needs! Situated just 25 convenient miles from downtown Nashville, Lebanon lays claim to some of the most attractive apartment deals you’ll find in the state. Looking to land the apartment of your dreams in the heart of Tennessee? Then journey on, bold apartment hunter, because the perfect Lebanon apartment may be just a few clicks away!
The average rental goes for less than $750, and even spacious apartments can be found for about a grand. Although you won’t find too many apartments for rent in Lebanon (where only about one-third of residents go the renting route), you shouldn’t mistake a modest quantity for a lack of quality.
Some complexes come equipped with amenities such as a swimming pool, gym, clubhouse, patios/balconies, walk-in closets, and more. Just come equipped with the renting basics (proof of income, two forms of I.D., a list of previous residences, and a blank check for the security deposit), and you’ll be living the good life in this historic little Tennessee town in no time!
Lebanon is home to a number of neighborhoods on the outlying areas such as Oakland, Leeville, and Linwood, as well as some ‘hoods near the city center.
Lebanon has a variety of parks, trails, scenic views, interesting historic sites, museums, theaters, galleries, and watering holes, and it’s safe to say Lebanon is a city with something to offer to renters.
So what are you waiting for, amigos? Start click-click-clicking away for your dream apartment, best of luck, and happy hunting! See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lebanon renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.