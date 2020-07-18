Rent Calculator
Home
/
La Vergne, TN
/
920 Patty Cv
Last updated July 7 2020 at 6:00 AM
1 of 6
920 Patty Cv
920 Patty Cove
·
No Longer Available
Location
920 Patty Cove, La Vergne, TN 37086
Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath, Open & Spacious Layout, Large Eat In Kitchen, Walk-In Closets, Large Deck, Mature Trees, Park across the street.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 920 Patty Cv have any available units?
920 Patty Cv doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
La Vergne, TN
.
Is 920 Patty Cv currently offering any rent specials?
920 Patty Cv is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 Patty Cv pet-friendly?
No, 920 Patty Cv is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in La Vergne
.
Does 920 Patty Cv offer parking?
No, 920 Patty Cv does not offer parking.
Does 920 Patty Cv have units with washers and dryers?
No, 920 Patty Cv does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 Patty Cv have a pool?
No, 920 Patty Cv does not have a pool.
Does 920 Patty Cv have accessible units?
No, 920 Patty Cv does not have accessible units.
Does 920 Patty Cv have units with dishwashers?
No, 920 Patty Cv does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 920 Patty Cv have units with air conditioning?
No, 920 Patty Cv does not have units with air conditioning.
