Home
/
La Vergne, TN
/
8035 Logan Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:20 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8035 Logan Dr
8035 Logan Drive
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Vergne
Apartments with Pool
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location
8035 Logan Drive, La Vergne, TN 37086
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Immediately - End Unit Townhome - Large Eat In Kitchen w/Pantry & All Appliances - Patio Area - Both Bedrooms have Full Baths - Pets Welcome(restrictions apply)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
250
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8035 Logan Dr have any available units?
8035 Logan Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
La Vergne, TN
.
Is 8035 Logan Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8035 Logan Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8035 Logan Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8035 Logan Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8035 Logan Dr offer parking?
No, 8035 Logan Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8035 Logan Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8035 Logan Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8035 Logan Dr have a pool?
No, 8035 Logan Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8035 Logan Dr have accessible units?
No, 8035 Logan Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8035 Logan Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8035 Logan Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8035 Logan Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8035 Logan Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
