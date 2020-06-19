All apartments in La Vergne
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

404 Bronson Drive

404 Branson Dr · No Longer Available
La Vergne
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Gym
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

404 Branson Dr, La Vergne, TN 37086

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
New Build, Two car garage, Granite counter tops, Stainless steel appliances, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Tile flooring throughout down stairs, Master has separate shower, Garden tub,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 Bronson Drive have any available units?
404 Bronson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Vergne, TN.
What amenities does 404 Bronson Drive have?
Some of 404 Bronson Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 Bronson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
404 Bronson Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Bronson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 404 Bronson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Vergne.
Does 404 Bronson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 404 Bronson Drive does offer parking.
Does 404 Bronson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 Bronson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Bronson Drive have a pool?
No, 404 Bronson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 404 Bronson Drive have accessible units?
No, 404 Bronson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Bronson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 404 Bronson Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 404 Bronson Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 404 Bronson Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
