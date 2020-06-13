Apartment List
/
TN
/
hendersonville
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:17 AM

18 Accessible Apartments for rent in Hendersonville, TN

Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
The Grove at Waterford Crossing
101 Spade Leaf Blvd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$917
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1343 sqft
Close to Nashville, Gallatin and Goodlettsville. Luxurious units include washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Community features 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool, BBQ grill area and playground.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
34 Units Available
Monthaven Park
126 Monthaven Park PI, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,023
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1226 sqft
Luxury apartment homes, a short drive from the downtown area with easy access to I-65. Units boast vaulted ceilings, tile baths and fully equipped kitchens with serving bars. Community also features summer sport facilities.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Aventura at Indian Lake
245 Indian Lake Blvd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,048
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,603
1196 sqft
All sorts of amenities in this modern, pet-friendly complex. Common areas include pool, playground, courtyard and coffee bar. Air-conditioned apartments contain in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Shopping, dining, gym and movie theater minutes away.
Results within 1 mile of Hendersonville
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
29 Units Available
Foxland Crossing
1391 Foxland Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,054
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1349 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Near Station Camp Creek and steps from Foxland Harbor Golf Club. Amenities include a game room, a pool and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
26 Units Available
Revere at Hidden Creek
2067 Springdale Lane, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1477 sqft
Conveniently located just off I-386 with easy access to all of greater Nashville. Pet-friendly community with resident clubhouse, fitness center and playground. Electronic rent payment available.
Results within 5 miles of Hendersonville
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
Avondale at Kennesaw Farms
1060 Kennesaw Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,007
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A mile from Volunteer State Community College, this community contains a fitness center, pool, playground and internet cafe. Spacious laundry rooms and washers and dryers in every unit. Minutes from Hendersonville.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:09am
18 Units Available
Edison at Peytona
1137 Greenlea Blvd, Sumner County, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,010
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1285 sqft
Reinvent your lifestyle at this brand-new apartment community featuring luxury apartment homes with resort-style amenities.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
29 Units Available
Cherry Creek
1100 Crystal Spring Ln, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,133
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1402 sqft
Affordable, air-conditioned apartments with extra storage and walk-in closets. Round-the-clock maintenance. Amenities galore with internet cafe, media room, courtyard, playground, pool, gym and basketball court. Close to I-40.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:39am
Woodlawn Estates
22 Units Available
Amalie Meadows
300 Kate St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$734
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
1025 sqft
Come home to Amalie Meadows in Madison, Tennessee where we pride ourselves on our ability to cultivate a sense of community for our residents.
Results within 10 miles of Hendersonville
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
46 Units Available
The Park at Hermitage
5900 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$913
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
1100 sqft
Minutes from Percy Priest Lake and the Davidson Country Greenway, you get a fireplace, upgraded kitchen and baths, washer/dryer connections along with outside storage. On-site amenities include a pond, walking path, gum and pet park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Waterford Landing
5901 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,110
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1479 sqft
You deserve the best in apartment home living and Waterford Landing in Hermitage, Tennessee, can give you just that.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 12:13am
$
Maxwell
28 Units Available
The Cleo
1034 W Eastland Ave, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,534
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,867
1198 sqft
Homes with spacious closets, 9-foot ceilings, and granite countertops, overlooking downtown Nashville. Bike storage, outdoor grilling stations, and a clubroom for residents. Downtown Nashville is less than 10 minutes away.
Verified

1 of 79

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Talbot's Corner
10 Units Available
Hillhurst
1100 Sunset Cir, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,069
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,544
1316 sqft
Located minutes from downtown Nashville and Five Points in East Nashville. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes with air conditioning and large closets. Community has BBQ, picnic area and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
4 Units Available
Parliament Place
831 Glastonbury Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$928
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful apartment community with easy access to major roads, shopping and dining. Community features guest parking, picnic and BBQ area. Units have air-conditioning, electric kitchens, dishwashers, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 08:58am
33 Units Available
Novo Donelson
135 Donelson Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,225
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
968 sqft
The newest luxury apartment community in the Donelson area with a Nashville address! Leave your car, and traffic behind when you take a 10 minute train ride to downtown Nashville on the Music City Star! You’ll also love the spacious 1 & 2 bedroom
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:35am
15 Units Available
Highlands at the Lake
100 Arbor Lake Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$935
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartments on lush property near J. Percy Priest Reservoir. Recently renovated with walk-in closets and extra storage. Air conditioning. Complex has coffee bar and tennis court. Dog park on site. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:52am
Rolling Acres
7 Units Available
Heritage East
821 Porter Road, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,305
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,340
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1175 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Heritage East in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Trinity Lane
2 Units Available
Uptown Flats
101 Gatewood Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1040 sqft
Brand new "green" apartment property located in close proximity to downtown Nashville, transit lines and entertainment. Community features a business center, rain gardens and secured parking. Units have electric kitchens, tile floor and large closets.

June 2020 Hendersonville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hendersonville Rent Report. Hendersonville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hendersonville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Hendersonville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hendersonville Rent Report. Hendersonville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hendersonville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Hendersonville rents increased over the past month

Hendersonville rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Hendersonville stand at $1,021 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,254 for a two-bedroom. Hendersonville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.5%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Tennessee

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Hendersonville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Tennessee, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Franklin is the most expensive of all Tennessee's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,354; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Kingsport, where a two-bedroom goes for $609, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.9%).
    • Clarksville, Franklin, and Johnson City have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.4%, 3.1%, and 2.9%, respectively).

    Hendersonville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Hendersonville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Hendersonville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Hendersonville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,254 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Hendersonville.
    • While Hendersonville's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Hendersonville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Hendersonville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Nashville
    $950
    $1,170
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Murfreesboro
    $920
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Franklin
    $1,100
    $1,350
    -1.2%
    3.1%
    Hendersonville
    $1,020
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Smyrna
    $1,070
    $1,310
    -0.2%
    4.4%
    Gallatin
    $850
    $1,050
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Goodlettsville
    $950
    $1,170
    0.4%
    0.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Hendersonville 1 BedroomsHendersonville 2 BedroomsHendersonville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHendersonville 3 BedroomsHendersonville Accessible ApartmentsHendersonville Apartments under $1,000
    Hendersonville Apartments under $900Hendersonville Apartments with BalconyHendersonville Apartments with GarageHendersonville Apartments with GymHendersonville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHendersonville Apartments with Parking
    Hendersonville Apartments with PoolHendersonville Apartments with Washer-DryerHendersonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsHendersonville Furnished ApartmentsHendersonville Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KY
    Columbia, TNBrentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TN
    Dickson, TNWhite House, TNAshland City, TNThompson's Station, TNNolensville, TNFairview, TN

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Nashville State Community CollegeAustin Peay State University
    Belmont UniversityCumberland University
    Lipscomb University