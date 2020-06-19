All apartments in Gallatin
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:45 AM

487 Albion Circle

487 Albion Circle · (615) 851-1953
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

487 Albion Circle, Gallatin, TN 37066

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 487 Albion Circle · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1625 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
487 Albion Circle - Gallatin - 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath - 3 Bedroom and 2.5 bath, single family home, Large living area, Open Floor Plan, New Flooring, Lots of Cabinets, 2-Car Garage, Better Hurry!!!!

This Property has a Rently Lockbox on Front Door for Self Showings

STATUS: Vacant
AVAILABLE DATE: 05/01/2020
RENT: $1600.00
DEPOSIT: $1600.00
TYPE: Single Family
YEAR BUILT: 2012
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2.5
SQ FT: Aprox. 1625 Approx.. per Tax Records
GARAGE: 2-Car garage
FENCED YARD: No
UTILITIES INCLUDED: None
HOA FEE: None
PET RULE: No Pets
SMOKING: No Smoking in Property
MIN. LEASE: 12 Months
RENTERS INSURANCE: Required Before Move In
HOW TO APPLY: Must see Inside Property Before Applying - Must Have Social Security Number - Go to www.bryantproperties.net -Click on Homes for Rent, Click on the Property Apply Button.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 Business Hours

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some HOA also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies, or if you are in a bankruptcy. Bankruptcy has to be discharged

Bryant Properties
305 Highland Heights Drive, Goodlettsville, TN 37072
615-851-1953

(RLNE5758415)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 487 Albion Circle have any available units?
487 Albion Circle has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gallatin, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gallatin Rent Report.
Is 487 Albion Circle currently offering any rent specials?
487 Albion Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 487 Albion Circle pet-friendly?
No, 487 Albion Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gallatin.
Does 487 Albion Circle offer parking?
Yes, 487 Albion Circle does offer parking.
Does 487 Albion Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 487 Albion Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 487 Albion Circle have a pool?
No, 487 Albion Circle does not have a pool.
Does 487 Albion Circle have accessible units?
No, 487 Albion Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 487 Albion Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 487 Albion Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 487 Albion Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 487 Albion Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
