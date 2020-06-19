Amenities

487 Albion Circle - Gallatin - 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath - 3 Bedroom and 2.5 bath, single family home, Large living area, Open Floor Plan, New Flooring, Lots of Cabinets, 2-Car Garage, Better Hurry!!!!



This Property has a Rently Lockbox on Front Door for Self Showings



STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: 05/01/2020

RENT: $1600.00

DEPOSIT: $1600.00

TYPE: Single Family

YEAR BUILT: 2012

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2.5

SQ FT: Aprox. 1625 Approx.. per Tax Records

GARAGE: 2-Car garage

FENCED YARD: No

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

HOA FEE: None

PET RULE: No Pets

SMOKING: No Smoking in Property

MIN. LEASE: 12 Months

RENTERS INSURANCE: Required Before Move In

HOW TO APPLY: Must see Inside Property Before Applying - Must Have Social Security Number - Go to www.bryantproperties.net -Click on Homes for Rent, Click on the Property Apply Button.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 Business Hours



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some HOA also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies, or if you are in a bankruptcy. Bankruptcy has to be discharged



Bryant Properties

305 Highland Heights Drive, Goodlettsville, TN 37072

615-851-1953



