Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:39 PM

27 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Franklin, TN

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,000 in Franklin is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask ... Read Guide >
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
52 Units Available
Viera Cool Springs
300 Royal Oaks Blvd, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$968
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
894 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes with fireplace, granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Grounds offer business center, pool, 24-hour gym, and more. Near downtown Franklin amenities, parks, Hwy 65, and Fort Granger.

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
337 Granbury St
337 Granbury Street, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$950
475 sqft
Don't miss this Franklin Charmer! Cozy Duplex within walking distance to downtown Franklin just off Columbia Ave. Washer/Dryer in unit. Quiet neighborhood convenient to all that downtown Franklin and Williamson County have to offer.

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
329 Granbury St
329 Granbury Street, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$950
588 sqft
Don't miss this Franklin Charmer! Cozy Duplex within walking distance to downtown Franklin just off Columbia Ave. Washer/Dryer in unit. Quiet neighborhood convenient to all that downtown Franklin and Williamson County have to offer.
Results within 10 miles of Franklin
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
26 Units Available
Cedar Pointe
Cedar Pointe
1157 Bell Road, Nashville, TN
Studio
$862
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
$766
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$913
1051 sqft
Welcome to Cedar Pointe Apartments, apartment living reimagined! The premier community in Antioch, Tennessee, we provide spacious, newly-renovated homes that feature modern amenities and luxurious shared spaces in a great location just minutes from
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
34 Units Available
Allegro on Bell
1500 Brentridge Drive, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$875
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
997 sqft
Apartment living is made easy, stylish, and comfortable at Allegro on Bell. Our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Antioch, TN, allow you to live out your days enjoying premier community amenities and convenient apartment features.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
18 Units Available
Raintrec
Brandywine
5204 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$913
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
884 sqft
Hardwood floors, fireplaces and maple cabinetry characterize these recently revamped units. Common amenities include three pools, a coffee bar and a laundry center. Located close to downtown Nashville and I-65.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
14 Units Available
Knolls
Knolls
220 Knolls Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$975
483 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
755 sqft
Convenient and centrally-located, these one- and two-bedroom units offer air conditioning, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances, fireplaces and large closets. Commuters will appreciate the easy access to public transit.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
14 Units Available
Cross Timbers
865 Bellevue
865 Bellevue Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,261
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,314
1550 sqft
Pet-friendly and smoke-free one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community features garage, pool and dog park. Easy access to I-40, public transit and Memphis-Bristol Highway.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
37 Units Available
Lyric On Bell
455 Arbor Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$990
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1550 sqft
Close to downtown Nashville. Featuring designer fixtures, open floor plans and private patios/balconies. Dog- and cat-friendly with a large dog park. Easy access to I-24, movies and shopping.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
15 Units Available
McMurray
Amalie Pointe
5646 Amalie Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$802
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Amalie Pointe in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:24 PM
4 Units Available
Townhomes of Shadow Glen
The Vista Apartments
5319 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$920
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1058 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Vista Apartments in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
12 Units Available
Audubon Park
600 Whispering Hills Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$912
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$934
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1250 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors, washers and dryers, and walk-in closets. Green community welcomes pets. Dog park on site. Playground, pool and tennis court available.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:11 PM
19 Units Available
Highlands
4646 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$790
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1444 sqft
Great location near the Nashville Zoo, Adventure Science Center and Vanderbilt University. Smoke-free units with air conditioning, balconies/patios, kitchen appliances and washer/dryer hookups. Wheelchair-accessible rooms available.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
12 Units Available
Walden Creek Apartments
1000 Walden Creek Trce, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$960
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1366 sqft
Welcome home to luxury living at Walden Creek Apartments in Spring Hill. Each 1, 2, and 3 bedroom suite features well-proportioned rooms perfect for entertaining guests, large walk-in closets and an in-suite washer and dryer for your convenience.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
3 Units Available
380 Harding
380 Harding Pl, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$840
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful homes with open floor plans and king-size bedrooms. Beat the heat in the resort-style pool during summer days. Relax at the clubhouse. Close to shopping at Harding Plaza Shopping Center. Easy access to I-24.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
McMurray
Hickory Point
15180 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$984
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,506
1219 sqft
Steps to Hickory Plaza Shopping Center. Each residence boasts high ceilings, large closets, and a private patio or balcony. On-site recreation room, indoor basketball court and fitness center. Conveniences include package concierge and covered parking.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
13 Units Available
Villages at Springhill
200 Kedron Pkwy, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$932
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1176 sqft
Close to Spring Hill Elementary School and Town Center Parkway. Community has a pool with sun terrace, a tennis court, volleyball and a sauna. Homes feature a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances and balcony/patio.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:08 PM
34 Units Available
Chimney Top Apartments
100 Chimneytop Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$790
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
908 sqft
Situated in a scenic wooded location and close to Interstate 24, these apartments have been upgraded to include frieze carpets, private garages and hardwood floors. Complex is pet friendly and offers 24-hour emergency maintenance service.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
18 Units Available
The Woodlands
Landmark at Wynton Pointe Apartment Homes
1000 Enclave Cir, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$964
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
1041 sqft
Large apartments in quiet neighborhood between I-24 and I-65. Air conditioning and fireplace in unit. Extra storage. Community has tennis court and internet cafe. Pet-friendly.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
28 Units Available
Lennox Village
Lenox Village Town Center
6900 Lenox Village Dr. Ste. 26, Nashville, TN
Studio
$921
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,182
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
1199 sqft
Designer kitchens with in-built microwaves, kitchen islands, washer and dryer, and sleek appliances. Vast clubroom with caterers. Landscaped grounds, a chic courtyard, a private movie theater and a cyber cafe at your disposal.
Verified

Last updated July 17 at 02:09 PM
25 Units Available
The Summit
100 Mountainhigh Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$839
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
988 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments close to I-24 and Hickory Hollow Mall. Unique features such as in-unit fireplaces, a car wash area with vacuum, swimming pool with two-level sun deck, and more.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
34 Units Available
Revere at Spring Hill
1000 Revere Place, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$989
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1560 sqft
Discover a whole new level of luxury living at Revere at Spring Hill Apartments. We are excited to offer the best in upscale resort style amenities and current, must have apartment features.
Verified

Last updated July 21 at 08:24 PM
10 Units Available
Ashton at Harding
4700 Humber Dr #2, Nashville, TN
Studio
$901
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,024
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
1144 sqft
A tranquil community just a short drive to area shops and restaurants. Near public transportation. On-site amenities include a pool, laundry facility, picnic area and green space. Each home offers a balcony and plush carpeting.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:01 PM
$
41 Units Available
McMurray
Whispering Hills
570 McMurray Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$989
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
850 sqft
Whispering Hills is located just south of Nashville, Tennessee. Were minutes from the Tennessee State Fairgrounds, the Bridgestone Arena, the Nashville Zoo, Nashville International Airport, and Vanderbilt University.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments under $1,000 in Franklin, TN

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,000 in Franklin is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.

You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $1,000 in Franklin in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.

Some property managers will also know about apartments under $1,000 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.

