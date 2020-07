Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

One Bedroom apartment in renovated house in Riverside - Columbia - Charming one Bedroom one Bath apartment on ground floor of a house converted into units. New stainless steel appliances to be installed soon. New windows and new central HVAC unit. Wood floors and lots of natural light. Home is located in Riverside. Owner pays for water and gas. Apartment is on left side when facing the house.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5486329)