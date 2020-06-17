All apartments in Chattanooga
Standifer Place
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

Standifer Place

3400 Jenkins Rd · (423) 799-3297
Rent Special
For a limited time, we're offering special pricing on select homes and a $500 gift card when you move in!
Location

3400 Jenkins Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0733 · Avail. Sep 1

$869

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1044 sqft

Unit 0403 · Avail. Aug 7

$869

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1044 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0304 · Avail. Aug 22

$899

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1312 sqft

Unit 1008 · Avail. Sep 6

$999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1312 sqft

Unit 0526 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,029

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1312 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0821 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1547 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Standifer Place.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
tennis court
24hr maintenance
concierge
Discover the good life at Standifer Place Apartments in Chattanooga, TN. Offering a list of exciting amenities, our spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments take luxurious apartment living to a whole new level.

Enjoy having everything you need at your fingertips. Our highlights include a resort-inspired pool with a relaxing sun deck, a lively clubhouse where we host resident events, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and complimentary Wi-Fi. As for our apartments for rent, they are the epitome of modern living. With bright interiors and custom touches, they are ideal for anyone looking for elegance and convenience. Featuring soaring 9-foot ceilings with fans, gourmet, fully-equipped kitchens, EPB FiberOptics, a private patio/balcony, and oversized garden tubs, our apartments are comfortable and stylish. That’s not all: Standifer Place also has tennis courts, a leashless pet park for our four-legged residents, and a playground.

Located within easy access to I-75, our community

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-18 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin Fee, $35 Water Setup Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: First Pet: $300, Second Pet: $150
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface Lot: 1 spot per person on the lease, Detached Garage: $100-$150.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage, Storage Unit: $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Standifer Place have any available units?
Standifer Place has 9 units available starting at $869 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does Standifer Place have?
Some of Standifer Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Standifer Place currently offering any rent specials?
Standifer Place is offering the following rent specials: For a limited time, we're offering special pricing on select homes and a $500 gift card when you move in!
Is Standifer Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Standifer Place is pet friendly.
Does Standifer Place offer parking?
Yes, Standifer Place offers parking.
Does Standifer Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Standifer Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Standifer Place have a pool?
Yes, Standifer Place has a pool.
Does Standifer Place have accessible units?
No, Standifer Place does not have accessible units.
Does Standifer Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Standifer Place has units with dishwashers.
