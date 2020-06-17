Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving tennis court 24hr maintenance concierge

Discover the good life at Standifer Place Apartments in Chattanooga, TN. Offering a list of exciting amenities, our spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments take luxurious apartment living to a whole new level.



Enjoy having everything you need at your fingertips. Our highlights include a resort-inspired pool with a relaxing sun deck, a lively clubhouse where we host resident events, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and complimentary Wi-Fi. As for our apartments for rent, they are the epitome of modern living. With bright interiors and custom touches, they are ideal for anyone looking for elegance and convenience. Featuring soaring 9-foot ceilings with fans, gourmet, fully-equipped kitchens, EPB FiberOptics, a private patio/balcony, and oversized garden tubs, our apartments are comfortable and stylish. That’s not all: Standifer Place also has tennis courts, a leashless pet park for our four-legged residents, and a playground.



Located within easy access to I-75, our community