Amenities
Discover the good life at Standifer Place Apartments in Chattanooga, TN. Offering a list of exciting amenities, our spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments take luxurious apartment living to a whole new level.
Enjoy having everything you need at your fingertips. Our highlights include a resort-inspired pool with a relaxing sun deck, a lively clubhouse where we host resident events, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and complimentary Wi-Fi. As for our apartments for rent, they are the epitome of modern living. With bright interiors and custom touches, they are ideal for anyone looking for elegance and convenience. Featuring soaring 9-foot ceilings with fans, gourmet, fully-equipped kitchens, EPB FiberOptics, a private patio/balcony, and oversized garden tubs, our apartments are comfortable and stylish. That’s not all: Standifer Place also has tennis courts, a leashless pet park for our four-legged residents, and a playground.
Located within easy access to I-75, our community