Legacy at Elements
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:07 AM

Legacy at Elements

Open Now until 6pm
7310 Standifer Gap Rd · (423) 445-7124
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7310 Standifer Gap Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421
Tyner - Greenwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1213 · Avail. Aug 7

$815

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 644 sqft

$815

$815

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 644 sqft

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 644 sqft

Unit 1321 · Avail. Aug 6

$835

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 694 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 914 · Avail. Aug 27

$975

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1045 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Legacy at Elements.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
basketball court
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
hot tub
internet access
key fob access
media room
online portal
package receiving
playground
tennis court
volleyball court
Our gorgeous apartment community is conveniently located just moments away from Hamilton Place Mall, downtown Chattanooga, major shopping centers, grocery stores, and countless fine-dining restaurants. The Elements community offers one, two and three bedroom apartment homes. Our expansive floor plans feature a fully equipped gourmet kitchen, open living space, excessive storage and closet space, private balconies, and full-size washer and dryer connection. We also offer optional features such as a spacious sunroom, vaulted ceilings, and wood burning fireplaces. Our experienced on-site staff is waiting to show you your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per adult
Deposit: Based on credit, starts at $200
Move-in Fees: Administration Fee: $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $5 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Detached garages: $99.
Storage Details: $15-$55

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Legacy at Elements have any available units?
Legacy at Elements has 4 units available starting at $815 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does Legacy at Elements have?
Some of Legacy at Elements's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Legacy at Elements currently offering any rent specials?
Legacy at Elements is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Legacy at Elements pet-friendly?
Yes, Legacy at Elements is pet friendly.
Does Legacy at Elements offer parking?
Yes, Legacy at Elements offers parking.
Does Legacy at Elements have units with washers and dryers?
No, Legacy at Elements does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Legacy at Elements have a pool?
Yes, Legacy at Elements has a pool.
Does Legacy at Elements have accessible units?
Yes, Legacy at Elements has accessible units.
Does Legacy at Elements have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Legacy at Elements has units with dishwashers.
