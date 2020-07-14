Legacy at Elements

Amenities
Our gorgeous apartment community is conveniently located just moments away from Hamilton Place Mall, downtown Chattanooga, major shopping centers, grocery stores, and countless fine-dining restaurants. The Elements community offers one, two and three bedroom apartment homes. Our expansive floor plans feature a fully equipped gourmet kitchen, open living space, excessive storage and closet space, private balconies, and full-size washer and dryer connection. We also offer optional features such as a spacious sunroom, vaulted ceilings, and wood burning fireplaces. Our experienced on-site staff is waiting to show you your new home!