Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park fire pit 24hr gym pool bbq/grill internet access package receiving tennis court cats allowed accessible parking 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments guest parking guest suite hot tub online portal

Hawthorne Creekside is a beautiful apartment community providing spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes that are situated on a scenic natural wooded setting with stunning landscaping. Our garden-style apartment homes feature wood inspired flooring, private sun rooms, convenient connections for washer and dryer, spectacular views, spacious closets, ceiling fans, cozy wood-burning fireplaces, and so much more.Our community also extends an array of resort-style amenities from our outdoor fire pit lounge with pavilion, 24-hour Cyber Cafe, saltwater swimming pool with complimentary Wi-Fi, 24-hour Health Hub Fitness Center, outdoor Grilling Pavilion with picnic area, lighted tennis court, and complimentary coffee bar, just to name a few. At Hawthorne Creekside, we love your furry friends so much that we added a leash-free Puptown Park complete with agility equipment, for your animals to enjoy! Pets are welcome and adored!