Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Hawthorne Creekside

3131 Mountain Creek Rd · (423) 799-3001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3131 Mountain Creek Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37415
Friends of Mountain Creek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 07A7 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Unit 05A2 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Unit 02C7 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1275 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hawthorne Creekside.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
guest suite
hot tub
online portal
Hawthorne Creekside is a beautiful apartment community providing spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes that are situated on a scenic natural wooded setting with stunning landscaping. Our garden-style apartment homes feature wood inspired flooring, private sun rooms, convenient connections for washer and dryer, spectacular views, spacious closets, ceiling fans, cozy wood-burning fireplaces, and so much more.Our community also extends an array of resort-style amenities from our outdoor fire pit lounge with pavilion, 24-hour Cyber Cafe, saltwater swimming pool with complimentary Wi-Fi, 24-hour Health Hub Fitness Center, outdoor Grilling Pavilion with picnic area, lighted tennis court, and complimentary coffee bar, just to name a few. At Hawthorne Creekside, we love your furry friends so much that we added a leash-free Puptown Park complete with agility equipment, for your animals to enjoy! Pets are welcome and adored!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 months, 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom) $200 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Hawthorne Creekside have any available units?
Hawthorne Creekside has 7 units available starting at $1,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does Hawthorne Creekside have?
Some of Hawthorne Creekside's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hawthorne Creekside currently offering any rent specials?
Hawthorne Creekside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hawthorne Creekside pet-friendly?
Yes, Hawthorne Creekside is pet friendly.
Does Hawthorne Creekside offer parking?
Yes, Hawthorne Creekside offers parking.
Does Hawthorne Creekside have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hawthorne Creekside offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hawthorne Creekside have a pool?
Yes, Hawthorne Creekside has a pool.
Does Hawthorne Creekside have accessible units?
Yes, Hawthorne Creekside has accessible units.
Does Hawthorne Creekside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hawthorne Creekside has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

