Amenities
Hawthorne Creekside is a beautiful apartment community providing spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes that are situated on a scenic natural wooded setting with stunning landscaping. Our garden-style apartment homes feature wood inspired flooring, private sun rooms, convenient connections for washer and dryer, spectacular views, spacious closets, ceiling fans, cozy wood-burning fireplaces, and so much more.Our community also extends an array of resort-style amenities from our outdoor fire pit lounge with pavilion, 24-hour Cyber Cafe, saltwater swimming pool with complimentary Wi-Fi, 24-hour Health Hub Fitness Center, outdoor Grilling Pavilion with picnic area, lighted tennis court, and complimentary coffee bar, just to name a few. At Hawthorne Creekside, we love your furry friends so much that we added a leash-free Puptown Park complete with agility equipment, for your animals to enjoy! Pets are welcome and adored!