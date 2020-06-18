All apartments in Chattanooga
Chattanooga, TN
Clemons Lofts
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:41 PM

Clemons Lofts

730 Chestnut Street · (678) 516-2541
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

730 Chestnut Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402
Downtown Chattanooga

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 603 · Avail. now

$2,210

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
elevator
fireplace
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Simplify your life and stay a while at BODE Lofts. In the heart of downtown's West Village, you can live in a trendy, fully-stocked, loft-style apartment-with a chef's kitchen and ample living space! Get the perks of enjoying hotel services and on-site amenities. If you frequent Chattanooga for business or are relocating for a new gig, we've got your corporate housing needs covered. In between moves, renovating, or are looking for furnished apartment in the heart of Downtown Chattanooga, BODE can ensure a smooth transition to your long term or temporary abode. Currently offering studio units, 2 bedroom and 3 bedroom units. Don't wait- give us a call to schedule a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Clemons Lofts have any available units?
Clemons Lofts has a unit available for $2,210 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does Clemons Lofts have?
Some of Clemons Lofts's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Clemons Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Clemons Lofts isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Clemons Lofts pet-friendly?
No, Clemons Lofts is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chattanooga.
Does Clemons Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Clemons Lofts does offer parking.
Does Clemons Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
No, Clemons Lofts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Clemons Lofts have a pool?
No, Clemons Lofts does not have a pool.
Does Clemons Lofts have accessible units?
No, Clemons Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does Clemons Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Clemons Lofts has units with dishwashers.
