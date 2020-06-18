Clemons Lofts

Amenities

dishwasher garage elevator fireplace microwave furnished

Simplify your life and stay a while at BODE Lofts. In the heart of downtown's West Village, you can live in a trendy, fully-stocked, loft-style apartment-with a chef's kitchen and ample living space! Get the perks of enjoying hotel services and on-site amenities. If you frequent Chattanooga for business or are relocating for a new gig, we've got your corporate housing needs covered. In between moves, renovating, or are looking for furnished apartment in the heart of Downtown Chattanooga, BODE can ensure a smooth transition to your long term or temporary abode. Currently offering studio units, 2 bedroom and 3 bedroom units. Don't wait- give us a call to schedule a tour today!